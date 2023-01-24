Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): Jai Hind College (Autonomous), Mumbai on the occasion of its 75th anniversary organized the first edition of a 2-day corporate event called the Jai Hind Business Conclave on the 20th and 21st of January. The Conclave was organized by the first batch of the college's Business Administration program under the guidance of Principal Dr Ashok Wadia, Faculty Chairperson Dr Rakhi Sharma and Faculty Advisor Aditi Saini.

The conclave consisted of a plethora of speaker sessions, workshops, management events along with a panel discussion. Dr Rakhi Sharma while addressing the audience said - "The Conclave aimed at providing a unique platform for industry leaders, business heads, and the policymakers of our country to drive forward innovative ideas and foster a shared vision for a better, brighter, and rejuvenated India."

Also Read | Odisha 300/4 in 118.1 Overs #ODIvBDA #CKNayudu Scorecard:….

Day 1 consisted of events such as a case study competition presented by Bombay Shaving Company, which involved the real-life application of skills learned in a business school classroom. The skills range from personal selling, negotiation, and thinking under pressure while also taking decisions that can improve their leadership skills.

Day 2 began with the Keynote Session by Vishal Rupani VP at Affinity Global Inc. and was followed by workshops and sessions by Speakers such as Manhar Garegrat, Co-Founder & CEO of Skrull Labs, Pawan Shahri CEO & Founder of Chrome Hospitality, Tushar Pradhan Chief Investment Officer at India Equities and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Also Read | 5 Times Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Beauties Who Aced Their Winged Eyeliner!.

Dhisti Desai CEO & Design Director at Pineapple - UI/UX Design Studio and Kunal Bajaj, Head Of Capital Network at Blume Ventures.

The highlight and the concluding session of the event was the Panel Discussion on the topic of 'Will AI & Metaverse Change The World Or Kill It?'. It was moderated by Purandhar Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Jinxed Network and Stitched Network and the panelists were Raghav Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Fluid Ai, Anirudh Rangaraj, Senior Product Specialist at Deloitte and Ian Almeida Founder of Jinxed Network and Co-Founder of Stitched Network.

The sessions were also live-streamed on Youtube for all the other students that could not attend in person.

The founding team consisted of Student Secretary Nishka Khandelwal; Joint secretaries Nishad Dhote, Avni Mandhan, Manan Vaswani, Taksh Jain, Sneha Sharma, Shemon Chawla, Hriti Shah and Yadith Nichani; along with Student Coordinators Manan Bansal, Chinkal Tulsani, Minal Kewalramani, Khushi Rajmane, Nishita Jain, Eshan Agarwal, Taher Sadikot, Harsh Nagda, Deepika Kukreja, Rati Sahjwani and Kanishka Makad.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)