Who doesn't love a nice, well-drawn winged eyeliner? It perfectly goes with any makeup look and looks so damn hot, especially on girls who have big eyes. While the trick is to have a steady hand, it's yet not everyone's cup of tea. Many girls struggle to get their winged eyeliner on point and if you're among those, we can lend you a helping hand. Have a closer look at our Bollywood beauties and their phenomenal eye makeup and you will get an idea of how to get it right.

While pictures speak louder than words, we have also simplified the steps to get the winged look on point. Follow this step-by-step tutorial and you will soon master the art of winged eyeliner.

Step By Step Tutorial to Get Winged Eyeliner On Point

Use the angle brush by dipping in your eyeliner pot and placing it on the outer edge of your eye creating an angle

Now put the same brush over the line in an inverted fashion to create the upper curve of your wing

The job is half done. Now all you need to do is fill in the blank space between the lines with your eyeliner and extend the liner to the corner of your eye.

While we have simplified the tutorial, here are some pictures that will help you get an idea.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose winged eyeliner did you like the most?

