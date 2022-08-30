New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Mohit Jajoo, CEO of Jaipur-based Subhashish Homes, has been awarded AsiaOne Most Influential Young Leader 2021-22 by AsiaOne Magazine and URS Media International. Jajoo received the prestigious award for becoming India's first realtor to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging for over 400 cars at his luxurious residential project in Jaipur.

It is the second consecutive award bagged by Jajoo, the executive director and CEO of Rajasthan's leading real estate company, Subhashish Homes, in the last two months. In June, he was honoured with the Times 40 Under 40 award by the Times of India Group at an event in Gurgaon Delhi.

Also Read | BAN vs AFG Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Win Toss and Opt to Bat.

The AsiaOne Most Influential Young Leaders 2021-22 event night was held at Taj Palace in New Delhi in the presence of special guests, including Bhanu Pratab Sharma, Union Minister for MSME, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister for Steel and Rural Development, Gautam Gambhir, Member of Parliament, and Ambassadors from 18 different countries on August 25.

"I am delighted to receive this prestigious award," said Mohit Jajoo. "We are India's first real estate company to have 100 per cent electric car charging provision for over 400 cars, pre-paid smart water metres, and the highest per-acre water harvesting points." Our vision and mission are to transform Shubhashish Homes into a digital-first company while improving customer service and experience."

Also Read | Teej Ke Baratiya: Filamchi Bhojpuri Celebrates Teej With Popular Actress Rani Chatterjee (Watch Promo Video).

Subhashish Homes, a part of Subhashish Group, was incorporated in 2020 by Mohit Jajoo to venture into the real estate sector with its first high-end luxurious apartment project, Subhashish Geeta, in Jaipur. The goal for the current fiscal year (2022-23) is to sell 2.25 lakh square feet.

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)