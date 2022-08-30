Celebrating the essence of festivals of the region, Filamchi Bhojpuri, a regional movie channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is happy to announce the launch of Teej Ke Baratiya. The initiative commemorates Teej, one of the biggest festivals in the region, for every married woman. The day signifies the penance made by Goddess Parvati to receive Lord Shiva as her husband. IN10 Media's ShowBox Becomes India’s Number One Hindi Music Channel, Anand Mahindra Shares The Good News.

Bhojpuri actress, Rani Chatterjee, who has a strong fan base and has worked in various women-oriented films like Gharwali Baharwali, Sakhi ke Biyah, Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, and many others is the face of the initiative.

On the association, Rani Chatterjee said, “Teej Ke Baratiya is a great initiative by Filamchi Bhojpuri as it reinforces their commitment towards their audience. I’m happy to be part of the campaign that celebrates the women of the region.”

Watch Promo Video:

The channel will air romantic films like Raja Babu, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, and others the entire day along with a special one-hour musical Teej Vrat Katha with famous singer Radha Srivastava who gained popularity as a contestant on the television show Dil Hai Hindustani (season 2).

Furthermore, the channel has also launched a campaign #SadaSuhagan wherein two lucky couples will win a two-night Goa trip. IN10 Media Network Brings in Vivek Krishnani as CEO of Its Soon-To-Be-Launched Films Division.

On the initiative, Rajeev Mishra, VP – Programming & Strategy, Filamchi Bhojpuri said, “In the category, the content that is gaining numbers is family-focused and woman-specific. Keeping this in mind, we aim to connect with the audience especially women via Teej Ke Baratiya.”

