Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): If you have been looking to add a new set of jewellery to your wardrobe, you won't be disappointed now. Because JewelOne, one of South India's leading jewellery brands, now presents its very latest collection. The new collection, called Delites, is lightweight jewellery sets crafted in gold that can be worn anytime and on any occasion from the office to party.

The Delites jewellery collection was unveiled by Vaideeswaran N, Chief Operating Officer, (Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited) JewelOne, in the presence of dignitaries from various fields in Salem. The event was attended by JewelOne customers and several dignitaries. Delites has been created to fulfil the need of young, spirited women who are looking for fashionable gold jewellery that can be worn all through the day with ease, no matter the occasion.

Delites is a range of lightweight 22K jewellery sets in gold that start at 6 gms, available in over 40 designs.

Addressing the media present at the launch, N. Vaideeswaran, the Chief Operating Officer said, "Delites is a lightweight jewellery collection that feels almost featherlight and fulfils the needs of women looking for lightweight, fashionable, and no-hassles jewellery that can be worn to the workplace, or a party night, or even a casual family-and-friends occasion. The launch of Delites follows the successful launch of Zheena, the gemstones jewellery collection."

Delites will be available at all the 13 showrooms of JewelOne in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The group plans to expand its retail presence through franchisees and business partners across the state and nationally as well.

