New Delhi [India], March 22: Jindal/Carysil has secured a place in the final of the Jindal Steel Indian Open Polo Championship following a narrow 10-9 victory over Jaipur-Delta in the semi-final, which took place at the Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi.

Despite entering the match with a lower team handicap of +12, Jindal/Carysil triumphed through a strong collective performance from Kuldeep Singh Rathore , Shamsheer Ali, Lance Watson and Siddhant Sharma.

Their strategic play and cohesive teamwork were pivotal in clinching the win.

Jindal/Carysil will now advance to compete in the championship final on Sunday the 23rd of March against the Dynamix Achievers team.

