Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Jio Institute, in collaboration with HR Shapers, organized ViewPoint 2023, a HR conclave spotlighting the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources practices.

According to a press release by Jio Institute, the event brought together over 50 HR professionals and industry experts to explore the evolving landscape of HR in the age of AI.

The conclave commenced with an address by Harjeet Khanduja, Senior VP - HR, Reliance Jio, emphasizing the strategic utilization of AI for data-driven decision-making. Two insightful panel discussions followed, delving into themes like "Navigating Megatrends: AI in HR" and "Emerging Trends in AI and Employment Opportunities"."

The first panel, featuring experts from GEP Worldwide, Gupshup Technology, UBS, and Welspun Living, explored how AI is revolutionizing HR functions, contributing to automated recruitment, personalized learning, predictive analytics, and fostering workplace inclusivity.

The second panel, including representatives from PwC India, Wockhardt Ltd., Vedanta Sesa Met Coke Division, and Fino Payments Bank, focused on emerging trends in AI creating novel employment opportunities, and shaping the workforce of the future.

Dr Raveendra Chittoor, Dean of Jio Institute, expressed enthusiasm about the conclave, stating, "We are thrilled to host ViewPoint 2023, a conclave that delves into the dynamic synergy between artificial intelligence and human resources. The insightful discussions and diverse perspectives underscore the pivotal role that AI plays in reshaping the landscape of HR. Jio Institute is proud to serve as a thought leadership platform, bringing new ideas and viewpoints to the table from industry and academia."

Key takeaways emphasized the growing impact of AI on HR and the evolving employment landscape.

The event provided a valuable platform for networking and idea exchange among HR professionals, industry leaders, academicians, and Jio Institute's students and staff.

Ashish Gakrey, Founder of HR Shapers, remarked on the success of co-hosting ViewPoint 2023, stating, "The journey of co-hosting ViewPoint 2023 with the Jio Institute has been remarkable. The conclave not only showcased the evolving trends in AI and HR but also brought together an exceptional group of professionals to discuss emerging opportunities in the era of AI-led disruptions. HR Shapers is committed to providing a space for industry leaders to connect, share insights, and navigate the ongoing transformative landscape of HR."

ViewPoint 2023 reaffirms Jio Institute's commitment to thought leadership and knowledge-sharing, aiming to curate similar platforms across various industries in the years to come. (ANI)

