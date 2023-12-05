Mumbai, December 5: Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature called "Channel forwarding", which will allow Android users to forward WhatsApp messages to the channels. The new WhatsApp feature has yet to be fully developed to roll out for beta testers, but soon, it will be available in the future WhatsApp update. On December 4, WhatsApp announced the rollout of a new feature that allows iOS users to share media files with other users in their original quality. Now, the platform is working on a new feature for Android users.

WhatsApp has been testing new features to make the instant messaging platform better and more interactive for all users. The new features help WhatsApp users make chats more intuitive. The new WhatsApp feature will be rolled out in WhatsApp beta for testers in future Android 2.23.24.17 update. Threads New Feature: Instagram Threads Search Now Supports 'All Languages' in Most Recent Update.

WhatsApp Channel Forwarding Feature Under Development:

Currently, WhatsApp users cannot forward messages directly to the channels. In the future WhatsApp update version 2.23.24.17, the meta-owned platform will roll out this new feature to help users forward messages from other conversations to channels. The new WhatsApp Channel forwarding feature will help users share messages, including images, videos, audio, texts, GIFs, and texts. The feature will enable the channel owners to share messages from various sources to their channels. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Let Users Share Media Files in Original Quality on iOS.

According to the WABetaInfo post, the new WhatsApp Channel forwarding feature will help the channel owners redefine the content in private chats before they forward it to the audience in the channel. The post further said that the new feature will help WhatsApp channel owners draft messages first to share them more accurately. The feature will help the owners keep the channel followers stay informed about a wide range of content. WhatsApp may soon complete testing the new tool and introduce it to all the beta testers. After that, it will roll it out for all the users in future updates.

