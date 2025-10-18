VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: At a time when creative communities across the world grapple with the challenges of harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in movie making, JioStar has powered ahead to launch a mythological web series - Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh - showcasing how, when a timeless epic meets groundbreaking technology, the outcome can be pure magic.

The series serves as testament to how an epic as timeless as the Mahabharata, can be reimagined for a new era of viewers using artificial intelligence that helps breathe life into ancient legends with breathtaking scale and emotional depth, allowing for an unparalleled immersive viewing experience.

With Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh. JioStar has set a new benchmark for Indian entertainment, combining the depth of India's cultural legacy with the possibilities of tomorrow. The series is a testament to the powerful outcome of innovative storytelling, allowing for a world of infinite possibilities.

Speaking about the trailer launch, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said,"For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology. The trailer is just a glimpse of what's ahead, emotional, grand, and immersive. It's thrilling to see these beloved characters and moments come alive for today's audience, while still keeping the heart and soul of the epic intact."

"Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment, JioStar, said, "The entertainment we offer our viewers is not just about encompassing the varied and myriad cultures that is India. It is as much about leveraging the power of technology to enhance the viewing experience. Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a celebration of that belief - a fusion of a timeless epic and machine intelligence that mirrors the spirit of a new India. Through this series, we're building a bridge between tradition and the future , proving that our oldest and most revered stories can still be our most futuristic yet."

Mahabharat: Ek Yudh, which streams on JioHotstar on 25 October and on Star Plus on October 26, will allow viewers to relive one of the world's oldest epics of a dynastic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas, with the first instalment of the series, encompassing 100 episodes.

About JioStar:

Perched firmly at the nucleus of spellbinding content and innovative technology, JioStar is a leading global media & entertainment company that is reimagining the way audiences consume entertainment and sports. Its television network and streaming service together reach more than 750 million viewers every week, igniting the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of million people across geographies.

