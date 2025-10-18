New Delhi, October 18: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the government will organise the "Deepotsav" programme at Kartavya Path from 6 pm. The event will feature the lighting of 1.51 lakh diyas, accompanied by Ram Katha, a drone show, and various cultural performances. In a post on social media platform X, the Delhi CM described the programme as a cultural awakening of Hindu festivals and called it a moment of resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition.

"From 6 PM this evening on Kartavya Path. A grand chain of 1.51 lakh lamps, along with Ram Katha, a drone show, and cultural performances, Delhi is celebrating its first divine 'Deepotsav'. This event is a cultural awakening of our Hindu festivals; it is a moment of the resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition. Let us become witnesses to this historic moment," Rekha Gupta wrote on X.

आज शाम 6 बजे से कर्तव्य पथ पर… 1 लाख 51 हजार दीपों की भव्य श्रृंखला, राम कथा, ड्रोन शो और सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियों के साथ दिल्ली अपना पहला दिव्य “दीपोत्सव” मना रही है। यह आयोजन हमारे हिंदू पर्वों का सांस्कृतिक जागरण है, यह आस्था, आत्मगौरव और सनातन परंपरा के पुनर्जागरण का क्षण… pic.twitter.com/8NSi7Kg4Qd — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 18, 2025

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, renowned for its Deepotsav celebrations, 2.8 million lamps are set to illuminate 56 ghats along the Sarayu River this year, creating a spectacular visual spectacle.

Approximately 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and residents, have been working tirelessly to decorate the ghats for the event.One of the major attractions this year will be a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman installed at Ram Ki Paidi. It will showcase scenes from the Ramayana, offering visitors a vivid experience of the epic saga.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.