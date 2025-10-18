Fulham vs Arsenal Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: English Premier League leaders Arsenal play Fulham at Craven Cottage in a pulsating London Derby, with the visitors keen to maintain their top spot. The Gunners have won their previous two games prior to the international break and manager Mikel Arteta will hope his squad can continue to build this momentum. In the past few years, we have seen them come close to lifting the trophy but falling short in the end and the pressure will be on them to change this. Opponents Fulham have lost three of their last five contests and are lacking form. They will, however, be charged up playing in front of their home supporters. Fulham versus Arsenal will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Arsenal 2–0 West Ham, Premier League 2025–26: Declan Rice Scores, Bukayo Saka Completes 100 Goal Contributions As Gunners Move to Top of EPL Points Table.

Fulham have a lengthy injury list as the likes of Sasa Lukic, Rodrigo Muniz, Raul Jimenez, Kenny Tete, and Antonee Robinson are missing in action. Tom Cairney will be given an opportunity to shine in central midfield, where he will partner Sander Berge. Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson will be the two attacking midfielders, looking to create chances for striker Josh King.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard will be missing in action for a few weeks due to a knee injury and joins Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table. Viktor Gyokeres is the target man up front for the visitors and he will be supported by Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Ethan Nwaneri will be the key playmaker ahead of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in midfield. Billy Vigar Dies: Former Arsenal Striker Aged 21 Passes Away After Being Induced in Coma Due to Brain Injury.

Fulham vs Arsenal Match Details

Match Fulham vs Arsenal Date Saturday, October 18 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Craven Cottage, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Fulham would host Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal on Saturday, October 18. The Fulham vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Craven Cottage, London and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Fulham vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Fulham vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Arsenal have quality in each area of the pitch and they should be able to secure a routine win in this game.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).