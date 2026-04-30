Business News | JISA Softech and Seqrite Partner to Deliver Integrated Data Protection and Data Privacy Solutions for Global Enterprises

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: JISA Softech Pvt. Ltd., a leading Sovereign provider of Data Security, Encryption, Tokenisation, Data Masking and Privacy Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

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This alliance aims to deliver integrated Data Security and Data Privacy solutions to enterprise, government and BFSI organisations worldwide, enabling faster compliance with global data protection regulations and strengthening defences against evolving cyber threats.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Data Privacy and Data Security

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With increasing regulatory scrutiny and rising cyber risks, organizations are seeking unified solutions that combine Consent Management, DPIA, Data Privacy, Encryption, Tokenisation, Anonymisation - Pseudonymisation, Masking, Cryptographic Key Management, threat management and Quantum Readiness.

Through this partnership, JISA Softech and Seqrite will jointly deliver:

- End-to-end data protection and privacy solutions

- Advanced endpoint security and threat detection capabilities

- Scalable Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) and Quantum ready key management frameworks

- Compliance-ready architectures aligned with global regulations

The collaboration is designed to help enterprises reduce complexity, improve visibility, and ensure secure handling of sensitive data across digital environments.

Accelerating Go-to-Market and Customer Value

As part of the agreement, both companies will execute a joint go-to-market (GTM) strategy that includes:

- Cross-selling of data security and data privacy solutions

- Joint sales and pre-sales enablement programs

- Co-branded marketing campaigns and global outreach initiatives

- Collaborative customer deployments across key industries

The partnership will focus on high-growth sectors including BFSI, government, healthcare, education, fintech, and large enterprises, where data protection and compliance are mission-critical.

Executive Commentary

Isha Oswal, Leadership Team, JISA Softech, said:"Enterprises today require a unified approach to data privacy and cybersecurity. Our partnership with Seqrite allows us to combine deep expertise in data protection and encryption with their advanced consent management & DPIA capabilities, helping organizations build secure and compliant digital ecosystems at scale."

Lalit Sanagavarapu, Leadership Team, Seqrite, added:"This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive enterprise data security. By working with JISA Softech, we are enabling organizations to address both security and privacy challenges through a single, integrated approach."

Strengthening Enterprise Cyber Resilience Globally

The "JISA-Seqrite" partnership is positioned to address key enterprise challenges, including:

- Managing consent & data privacy compliance across jurisdictions

- Securing sensitive data across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments

- Protecting against advanced cyber threats and data breaches

- Enabling quantum proof secure digital transformation initiatives

By combining their complementary capabilities, both companies aim to empower organizations with future-ready data security frameworks that align with evolving regulatory and threat landscapes.

About JISA Softech Pvt. Ltd.

JISA Softech is a data security solutions provider specializing in Hardware Security Modules (HSM), cryptographic key management, and data protection technologies. Through its CryptoBind platform, JISA offers Data Privacy Vaults, tokenization, encryption, data masking, and enterprise key management systems to help organizations secure sensitive data such as PII, PCI, and PHI.

Its solutions enable compliance with global regulations including PCI DSS, GDPR, and India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, while supporting Zero Trust architectures and crypto-agile infrastructure. JISA also helps enterprises prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) with future-ready, quantum-resilient security solutions.

About Seqrite

Seqrite is a leading enterprise cybersecurity provider focused on simplifying security through AI/ML-powered solutions. It protects devices, applications, networks, cloud, data, and identity, and is the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, India's only listed cybersecurity products company.

The company stands out with easy-to-deploy, seamlessly integrated solutions backed by advanced threat intelligence and expertise from Seqrite Labs, India's largest malware analysis facility. As the only Indian full-stack provider aligned with CSMA architecture, Seqrite offers endpoint protection, MDM, data privacy, ZTNA, and more. Its portfolio also includes DPDP-compliant data privacy management, digital risk protection, ransomware recovery services, and SIA, an LLM-powered security co-pilot for intelligent threat analysis.

Media Contacts

JISA Softech Pvt. Ltd.Nelson Permal

nelson@jisasoftech.com

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