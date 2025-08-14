SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: SPRODE INDIA, the original and national distributor of JMGO projectors in India since 2016, proudly announces the exclusive Independence Day Pre-Booking of the JMGO N1S Ultimate -- a next-generation 4K Triple-Laser Gimbal Projector with Real 3D - launching this 23rd August 2025.

For the first time ever, only 400 Indian customers will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the world's most advanced 3-laser 4K projectors with true 3D cinematic experience -- at a never-before price-- an exclusive offer available only at www.sprodeindia.com and not through any other platforms or dealers.

This campaign celebrates 10 years of JMGO in India, a journey that began when SPRODE INDIA introduced India's one of the first smart LED projectors in 2016 -- transforming a market then dominated by outdated lamp-based technology. Globally, JMGO is an innovation powerhouse, having received 60+ international awards across Germany, USA, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and holding over 540 industrial patents in projection, optics, and smart imaging.

Now, with the N1S Ultimate, SPRODE and JMGO are once again setting new standards in home cinema for Indian consumers.

JMGO N1S Ultimate - Technology That Honors a Decade of Trust

* MALC™ 2.0 Triple-Color Laser Optics (4K, 10-bit) | 110% BT.2020 | 1.07 billion colors

* Real 3D Projection Support - immersive, theater-like depth at home

* 3,300 ISO / 3,500 ANSI lumens - brilliant clarity even in daylight

* Built-in 360° x 135° Gimbal Stand - with auto-focus, keystone, screen fit & eye protection

* Google TV + Native Netflix + 10,000+ apps - no dongle needed

* TOF + CMOS sensors - smart auto-calibration for any surface

* Dolby & DTS-tuned 20W speakers - deep 45 Hz bass and cinematic audio

* Ultra-quiet operation (<26 dB) - for uninterrupted immersion

* 30,000-hour laser lifespan - maintenance-free brilliance for years

Independence Day Marks the Kickoff to SPRODE's Customer Gratitude Campaign, Officially Launching 23rd August 2025. First 100 Pre-Bookers Will Receive:

* Special Anniversary Pricing (shared privately after verification)

* Free 3D Glasses

* Exclusive Privileges from SPRODE's strategic partners, including:

* Sani Group(for HYUNDAI, MG & MAHINDRA cars)

* Auto Home

* Micro Center India

* Ganguly Group

* Platinum Group

* ₹5,000 confirmed Referral Reward

* Priority Dispatch

* SPRODE Loyalty Club Access

Note: All prices and discounts will be shared only after secure identity verification to maintain exclusivity and avoid undercutting.

Pre-booking opens 23rd August at 12 noon www.sprodeindia.com SPRODE JMGO VIP LASER CLUB - Access Before the Public In addition to public pre-booking, SPRODE INDIA is offering priority access through its exclusive VIP Laser Club, limited to just 250 members.

VIP members get access 24 hours before the public VIP Pre-booking opens 22nd August at 12 noon

Access discounts up to ₹1 lakh on limited units Only 400 privileged buyers will enjoy this launch offer - VIPs get first claim This is SPRODE's way of expressing deep gratitude to the community that supported JMGO's journey in India. VIP Registration Now Live at: www.sprodeindia.com From the Desk of the Founder

"Back in 2016, when the Indian market was filled with bulky, lamp-based projectors, we introduced something truly disruptive -- the JMGO G1 Series: India's first smart LED projector with Android and futuristic design.That bold step reshaped expectations and laid the foundation for a decade of innovation. The launch of JMGO N1S Ultimate today is not just about a new product -- it's a celebration of a shared journey with every JMGO lover in India. We're proud to have pioneered premium projection in India -- and we're only just getting started." -- Atulana Ghosh, Founder, SPRODE INDIA

This campaign is our heartfelt way of expressing gratitude to the community that believed in us from the very beginning. These 400 first-mover JMGO lovers are not just customers -- they are pioneers of the next evolution in home entertainment.

We assure every one of them that their trust will be rewarded with unparalleled value, priority care, and lifetime VIP recognition."-- Arin Ranjit-Spokesperson, SPRODE INDIA

About SPRODE INDIA

Founded in 2016, SPRODE INDIA is the official national distributor of JMGO and India's leading innovator in:

* Home Cinema - JMGO Projectors, Zonaki UST Laser TVs

* Industrial Networking - PoE Solutions used by Aditya Birla Group, Hindalco, and others

* AI & Automation - via www.agentX360.in, building intelligent agents & digital systems With a 10-year legacy in home entertainment, SPRODE INDIA remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional service, and transparent innovation to Indian consumers.

info@sprodeindia.com

www.sprodeindia.com

+91-7044683789

