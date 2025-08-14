Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to host the 19th season of Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows in the country. A recently shared promo by the makers hints at a unique twist in the new season with the democrazy theme "Gharwalon ki sarkaar." As fans gear up for another exciting season, rumours about celebrity participants have been making the rounds online. Among the names circulating is transgender athlete and actor Anaya Bangar, who is speculated to be a possible contestant on Bigg Boss 19. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Did ‘Splitsvilla X5’ Fame Actor Arbaz Patel Hint at Participating in Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show via Social Media?.

Anaya Banger To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

TThe new theme "Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar" of Bigg Boss 19 suggests that housemates will form their own government by hosting elections and voting for the ones they feel should lead them. They will also have decision-making powers, promising strategic gameplay and intense drama. Amid this, the latest reports suggest that Anaya Bangar will be one of the 20 contestants participating this season.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bigg Boss 19’:

If reports are to be believed, the 25-year-old transgender athlete and model has been approached by the makers with an offer to participate in Bigg Boss 19. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. If she joins the show, it would mark an important step towards trans representation on a national level, that too on one of India’s most-watched shows. It will be interesting to see how she presents herself and plays the game while challenging stereotypes.

Who Is Anaya Bangar?

Anaya Bangar is the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar. His son Aryan underwent a hormonal replacement surgery and now identifies as Anaya. She took social media by storm after sharing her transformational journey in 2023. She later gained attention after highlighting the challenges of pursuing a cricket career as a trans woman. While her early days after coming out were tough, Anaya is now receiving strong support from all corners.

Anaya Bangar’s Latest Instagram Post

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestants

While the final list of contestants will only be revealed on the premiere day, a few names rumoured to be confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 include Munmun Dutta, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mr Faisu, Gurucharan Singh and Dhanashree Verma.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere Date

Bigg Boss Season 19 will make a grand premiere on August 24, 2025. The Salman Khan-hosted show will first stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

