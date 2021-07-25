New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): JSPL prides itself in putting minority shareholder interests at the forefront of its decision making process and has decided to launch an additional transparent competitive bidding process for the proposed stake sale of JPL.

After various rounds of discussions and negotiations, JSPL and its transaction advisors have successfully negotiated a revised and improved binding offer ("Revised Offer") from Worldone accommodating all of the investor feedback received by the Company.

Key highlights of the Revised Offer are that Worldone will buy out all the Equity Shares and Redeemable Preference Shares of JPL held by JSPL for a total consideration of approximately INR 7,401 Cr of which (i) INR 3,015 Cr will be payable by cash, and (ii) the balance INR 4,386 Cr (approximately) will be by way of assumption and takeover of liabilities and obligations of JSPL in relation to inter-corporate deposits and the capital advances extended by JPL to JSPL.

In effect, the Revised Offer is now simple and straight forward where there will be no continuing financial linkage between JSPL and JPL post the divestment. This was one of the key asks by JSPL investors during the feedback sessions held earlier and has been addressed comprehensively.

Going above and beyond to protect the interests of its investors, especially its minority shareholders, JSPL has also taken the decision to undertake a competitive bidding process to leave no stone unturned to realize the highest value possible from the JPL stake sale, using the Revised Offer of Rs. 7401 Cr as the base offer.

The transparent bidding process will be advertised in the public domain and will present an equal opportunity for interested bidders from around the World to come forward and improve or better the present Revised Offer of Rs. 7401 Cr.

"JSPL has been able to successfully negotiate an improved Revised Offer accommodating all of the investor feedback received over the last several weeks. In addition, JSPL has also announced to undertake an additional transparent competitive bidding process open to the World at large (domestic & international) to see if the Company can secure an even higher value than the present Revised Offer given by Worldone. JSPL is fully committed to its primary goal of value maximization from the JPL divestment and protecting the interests of all its stakeholders, including its minority shareholders," said JSPL management.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)