Business News | J&V Energy to Acquire 187MW Operational Solar Portfolio in Taiwan from BlackRock

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], May 13: J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6869) ("J&V Energy" or the "Group") today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 187MW portfolio of operational solar assets in Taiwan from a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms of the Transaction were not disclosed.

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The portfolio comprises 42 operational solar plants located across Central and Southern Taiwan, with combined nameplate capacity of 187MW. The assets are expected to generate approximately 270 million kWh of clean electricity per year - sufficient to power around 80,000 Taiwanese households - over a remaining operating life in excess of 15 years.

The acquisition complements J&V Energy's integrated renewables platform in Taiwan and represents a meaningful step in scaling the Group's position as a leading independent power producer. The additional generation capacity will further expand the supply pipeline of GREENET (TPEX: 7842), J&V Energy's green electricity retail subsidiary, supporting GREENET's continued role in helping corporate clients secure long-term green electricity in Taiwan.

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Jerome Tan, Group Chief Investment Officer of J&V Energy, said: "This acquisition fits well with our strategy of building a high-quality, income-producing renewables portfolio anchored by long-dated, fully contracted cashflows. The 187MW portfolio provides stable, predictable revenue at scale, and we see clear opportunities to add further value through J&V Energy's integrated operating, asset management and offtake capabilities. We are also pleased to deepen our long-standing relationship with BlackRock, having previously partnered together on multiple solar projects in Taiwan since 2018."

Kai Tan, Deputy CEO of J&V Energy, said: "Taiwanese corporates - particularly those in the export-led semiconductor, electronics and ICT supply chains - are facing growing pressure to source verifiable green electricity at scale. Adding 187MW of operational generation to our integrated platform meaningfully expands what we can offer those clients through GREENET and complements the broader integrated service offering across the J&V Group. This Transaction strengthens our ability to deliver stable, long-term green energy supply to our partners as they progress towards their net-zero commitments."

Completion of the Transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Following completion, the assets will be integrated into J&V Energy's existing operating, asset management and electricity retail platforms in Taiwan, reinforcing J&V Energy's position among the largest privately-owned renewable energy platforms in the country.

About J&V Energy

Headquartered in Taipei, J&V Energy (6869.TW) is a TWSE Main Board-listed integrated low-carbon energy platform and a leader in sustainable solutions. Marking its tenth anniversary in 2026, the Group employs over 550 renewable energy professionals with expertise spanning solar, offshore wind, energy storage, electricity retailing, water infrastructure and circular economy solutions. Its core subsidiaries include GREENET, Taiwan's leading green electricity retailer, and Recharge Power, one of Taiwan's largest energy storage system integrators. The Group's regional footprint spans Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. J&V Energy secured the #1 spot amongst the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies by CommonWealth Magazine in 2023 and is a constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap Index.

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