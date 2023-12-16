PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 16: In a groundbreaking cinematic journey spanning several years, urban Gujarati films have witnessed a revolution. Engaging in meaningful entertainment, young Gujarati directors and artists are elevating the Gujarati silver screen to new heights. The film industry in Gujarat is embracing unique narratives, introducing extraordinary talents, and propelling the Gujarati film industry to unprecedented heights. One such inspiring and entertaining film is "Kanubhai - The Great."

Based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Kanubhai Tailor, known as the "Messiah of the Differently-abled, (divyango na masiha) " this film transcends traditional boundaries. It goes beyond being a mere biopic, weaving together engaging narratives, imaginative storytelling, and an unconventional love story. The film seamlessly incorporates comedy, mystery, and courtroom drama, offering a fresh perspective in the Gujarati cinema landscape.

Renowned in Bollywood & Gujarati film industry for writing & directing Gujarati films like "Hu - Atra Tatra Sarvatra," "Welcome Zindagi," and "Fuleku," & many more works director-writer & Lyricist Irshad Dalal has lent his creative genius to this project. The film features four soulful and melodious songs written by Irshad Dalal & sung by talented singers Meet Jain, Parth Oza, Ramya Iyer, Mitali Mahant, Chetan Fefar, and Puja Dave. The music is composed by the celebrated Bollywood music director Teenu Arora and talented Gujarati musician Jay Mahant.

"Kanubhai - The Great" stands out not only for its compelling storyline but also for its stellar cast. Ojas Rawal portrays the young Kanubhai, while Sunil Vishrani takes on the matured character. Vaibhavi Joshi plays the lead heroine, and the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ayushi Dholakia, Rajiv Panchal, Bhairavi Athwale, Palash Athwale, Mahendrasinh Parmar, Dharmesh Joshi, Satyen Varma, Aarti Rajput, Maulik Pathak, Darsh Bhanushali, Satya Patel, and more.

The film's cinematography is handled by Bollywood's renowned cinematographer Vimal S. Mishra, known for his work in films like "Fuleku", "Satarangi Re.", Ashtvakra & Creative director Prayas Choudhary and choreographer Parag Choudhary add their artistic touch to the film.

"Kanubhai - The Great" was shot on real locations in Surat and Vadodara, bringing authenticity to the film. The movie promises a unique blend of entertainment and a powerful message, aiming to uplift the spirits of those who may have lost joy in life. Released on December 15, this film marks a significant step towards elevating Gujarati cinema to new heights, and it is a sincere tribute to the selfless service and inspiring journey of Padma Shri Kanubhai Tailor.

