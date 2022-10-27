Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/ATK): Star Living, STG realty's landmark project in the heart of Thane at Teen Hath Naka, has a star resident. Cricket legend Kapil Dev has booked an Apartment in Thane's tallest 72-storey tower.

Star Living by STG is a landmark 72-storey tower, built with the best possible planning and engineering. A 360-degree infinity pool at the height of 235 metres is a first-of-its-kind in Thane. It offers sporting, business, refreshing and leisure options to suit the mood and the needs of the residents. Placed near the upcoming Metro and the close proximity to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is a distinct advantage. The view from the higher floors offers a scenic view of the greenery on the east side of Navi Mumbai & the yeoor hills on the west.

Star Living project is an ideal choice for those looking for premium apartments in the heart of Thane City available in varied options i.e. 2 to 6 BHK. The project offers thoughtful features like emphasis on privacy in planning of common lobbies on floors, subtle touches in design and an elegant choice of accessories which enhance lifestyle subtly and significantly. Crowned with 5 levels of Club 72 spread over 51,000 sq ft will make the top floors of the tower accessible to everyone, rather than offering Pent house - an exclusive proposition for a chosen few. This is a great opportunity for those who want to experience the best views of the tower.

Former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev said "We had been looking for a place in Mumbai for a while and finally found the perfect Apartment in Thane's Star Living 72-storey tower. I was impressed with the quality of the construction and the attention to detail by the promoters. The STG realty has gone above and beyond to create a world-class residential project in Thane."

Vinod Doulatani, MD of STG says, "It's a matter of pride not only for the Group but also for the whole of Thane to have one of India's and the world's greatest of all time in cricket to choose STG Star Living as his home. The project is not just restricted to luxury but is also privileged to have the advantage of a great location. This makes it an ideal investment opportunity for those looking to get the most out of it."

Haresh Doulatani, CMD of STG, says, "Thane is seeing an upswing in the real estate market for those groups who have the funds and permissions cleared from RERA. With buyers being keen to take advantage of the current market mood, it's important for realty groups to be in readiness mode in order to capitalize. Star Living is a unique project that will appeal to businesses and investors looking for a prime location in Thane."

