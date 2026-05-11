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Kolkata, May 11: After coming to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken major steps to stop cow smuggling in the state. A strict message has also been given to the district police in this regard, said an official of the state government.​ On the first working day of the new government, instructions were given to increase surveillance on cow smuggling.​

A clear message has been given to the administrative circles to prevent cow smuggling at any cost.​ It has also been said that illegal cow markets cannot be allowed to operate and must be monitored. Additional surveillance has been ordered to ensure that no illegal markets are opened.​ The government has given a similar message to the state police. PM Narendra Modi Shares Photos of West Bengal’s Oldest BJP Worker Makhanlal Sarkar, Says ‘Proud To Have Motivating Figures’ (See Pics).

Following this, the state police's top brass also conveyed the message to the district police.​ It is worth noting that the name of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was linked to the cow smuggling case. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him in this case in 2022.​ Later, his daughter’s name was also linked to the case. She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Both the father and daughter were lodged in Tihar Jail.​ Later, both of them got bail in the case.​ Meanwhile, three trucks carrying cows have been seized in Malda district. It is alleged that the animals were being transported for smuggling.​ Villagers spotted the vehicles and stopped them. Later, the police and central forces arrived at the scene.​ The incident occurred at the bus stand on National Highway No. 12 near Gajol Kadubari.​ Suvendu Adhikari’s Security Strengthened, State Police and Central Forces To Protect West Bengal CM After PA Chandranath Rath’s Murder.

Local resident Mintu Saha told media persons, “The state government has already announced that no business can be done with cows. Some people were buying cows from different markets and transporting them in three trucks. There were eight cows in one truck, five in another truck, and three in the third truck.”​ Before coming to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised to stop cow smuggling in the state and form a separate squad to conduct surveillance on cow smuggling.​

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).