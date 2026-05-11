Vivo X500 Pro Max Moniker Spotted in IMEI Database; X500 Series Tipped To Feature LOFIC Camera Technology and 7,000mAh Battery

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Vivo is reportedly expanding its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, with a new high-end model, the Vivo X500 Pro Max, appearing in the IMEI database. This latest discovery follows earlier listings for the X500e, X500, and X500 Pro, indicating that the Chinese manufacturer intends to offer a more diverse range of devices in its next premium series. The X500 Pro Max is expected to serve as the brand's premier offering for 2026, filling the flagship position until a rumoured "Ultra" variant debuts in early 2027.

Vivo X500 Series Camera Upgrades and LOFIC Technology

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the X500 series is currently undergoing intensive testing with a primary focus on photography hardware. The standard and mid-tier models are expected to feature 50 megapixel main cameras using 1/1.28-inch ultra-large sensors, possibly the unannounced Sony LYT-838. This represents a significant increase in sensor size for the base models, aimed at improving low-light performance. iQOO 15T Renders and Specifications Leaked; Check Details Here

For the higher-end "Pro" and "Pro Max" variants, Vivo is reportedly incorporating Lateral Overflow Integrator Capacitor (LOFIC) sensor technology. This hardware advancement is designed to extend the dynamic range of the camera, preventing highlights from blowing out in high-contrast environments. This tech is becoming a hallmark of flagship devices aimed at professional mobile photographers.

X500 Pro Max Specifications and Battery Capacity

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is anticipated to be a large-format flagship, reportedly featuring a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display. Early leaks suggest the device will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset, which is expected to offer significant gains in power efficiency and artificial intelligence processing.

A major highlight of the Pro Max model is its power system, which is rumoured to include a 7,000mAh battery. Despite the large capacity, the device will reportedly support 100W wired fast charging alongside 100W wireless charging, making it one of the most capable devices in terms of energy management and replenishment speed in the flagship segment.

Product Launch Timeline and Availability

The Vivo X500 lineup is tentatively scheduled for a global unveiling in September 2026. However, industry insiders remain uncertain as to whether Vivo will launch all four identified models, the X500e, X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, simultaneously. It is common for manufacturers to stagger the release of their most expensive "Pro Max" or "Ultra" iterations. itel Zeno 200 Price in India, Features and Specifications.

The inclusion of an "e" variant suggests that Vivo may also be targeting a slightly more price-sensitive demographic within the premium segment. As the launch window approaches, more details regarding international pricing and specific regional availability are expected to emerge from regulatory filings and official teasers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).