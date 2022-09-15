Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, today announced commissioning of a 100 bedded tertiary care facility in Vannnarpet, Tirunelveli.

Kauvery Group of Hospitals herald their entry into South Tamil Nadu with renovation and upgradation of the former (Galaxy Hospital) 100 bedded facility, with plans for future expansion into a 400 bedded super speciality hospital focusing on Emergency, Trauma care, Critical care, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Neurology, Neuro-surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, , ENT, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Diabetology, Rheumatology, , General Medicine, Radiology and Cancer therapy. The group of doctors of Galaxy Hospital shall continue their service with respect to their specialities.

"Our latest facility, the Kauvery Hospital at Nellai, shall provide timely care for medical emergencies encountered by patients and their families in south Tamil Nadu. Any delay in therapy for conditions such as heart attack or stroke can be life-threatening. Patients within the city and nearby districts shall immensely benefit from the services available round the clock at our super specialty hospital. Patients would get expert care through medical and surgical procedures the quality of which shall be at par with the best in the world. The current facility shall house a 128 Slice CT Scanner, 4K Neuro-microscope for advanced neurosurgery, Flat Panel Cathlab with Integrated OCT for Interventional Cardiology, C - ARM with DICOM for orthopedic and Spine surgery, 4K Laparoscopy system for Gastro & Uro Surgery, Laser ablation machine for vascular procedures, Cardiopulmonary bypass machine for cardiac surgery and fully equipped Digital ICU with modern ventilators, and CRRT machine. The Hi-tech medical infrastructure complemented with the best of doctors in the city shall help us to deliver unparalleled quality of health care for the people of Nellai," says Dr Iyappan Ponnuswamy, Medical Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

Speaking on the expansion, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "We started as a 30 bedded hospital in Trichy, and, in two decades, we have expanded to 1500 beds across five locations across in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This growth has been possible only because of the peoples' trust in our brand. We are glad to serve the people of Tirunelveli and its surrounding districts with world class, fully digitized,medical facilities, high-end diagnostics, latest surgical infrastructure and personalized care. The aim is to provide access to high quality but affordable care to people of south Tamilnadu, without having the need to travel to other metro cities."

