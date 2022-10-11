New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): KindlyHis the men's sexual health and performance platform of Kindly, a start-up providing, sexual, reproductive and fertility solutions has introduced a range of lab test services for men. Focused on diagnostic first solutions, Kindly had earlier launched Asia's first at-home semen testing kit that is a discreet, easy and affordable solution for men looking to address their overall health concerns.

The brand has introduced four new lab tests that will address queries of patients on their sperm health and sexual performance. The tests are:

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites: Surge of Emotions As SP Founder's Mortal Remains Consigned to Flames in His Native Village Saifai (Video).

1. Sperm analysis test2. Erectile dysfunction test3. Premature ejaculation test 4. Low sex drive test

Designed in a customer convenience method, all the four test comes with home collection facility with a free urologist consultation. The lab tests are all curated by doctors and the reports are delivered within 24-48 hours of the sample collection.

Also Read | AC Milan vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Talking about the lab tests, Nilay Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder Kindly said, "With the launch of our lab tests we will surely provide better solutions & results to our customers. We realised that many customers are still not comfortable to visit the clinics/diagnostic centres for the tests due to privacy concerns. We strongly believe that the tests are important for the wellbeing of men. Hence, with our home collection model for the lab tests, we are not only addressing this gap but also ensuring that the solutions are available to all with proper safety and privacy."

Kindly offers an entire range of services and products for men to address their sexual health issues from the comfort of their homes. The online doctor consultation is a respite from the added pressure of searching and going to a doctor. The platform also offers its doctors who can provide post-testing consultation.

For more information on Kindly's lab tests, please check the website here.

Kindly was founded in 2021 by Nilay Mehrotra and Raj Garg with two verticals of Kindly His and Kindly Hers offering first of its kind home semen collection, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation etc. and PCOS, low libido and fertility-related solutions through consultations, tests and supplements.

As a healthtech startup, Kindly recently received seed funding of USD 3.5 Mn in the latest funding round from Y Combinator, DG Daiwa, Olive Tree, Soma, Goodwater, and Gaingels in 2022.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)