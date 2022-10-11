AC Milan and Chelsea are both on 4 points in Group E of the UEFA Champions League and the former hosts the Blues in an important game this evening at the iconic San Siro stadium. Milan will be looking to avenge last week's 3-0 humiliation they suffered in London, a game they were completely outplayed in. There is added pressure on the Italian champions with their not making out of the group phase last season in Europe. RB Salzburg will be challenging both AC Milan and Chelsea in the first round and hence the two sides have all to play for. Chelsea has started to stabilize under new manager Graham Potter and was brilliant at the weekend against Wolves. AC Milan versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Antoine Griezmann Joins Atletico Madrid From FC Barcelona, Signs Contract Until 2026

Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Junior Messias, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, and Alexis Saelemaekers are the players missing out for AC Milan due to injuries. Olivier Giroud will lead the attack for the Italians with Raphael Leao and Rade Krunic providing the width. Sandro Tonali has his task cut out against a Chelsea side that likes to dominate possession. Fikayo Tomori was poor in the return leg and will need to make a lot of improvements.

Wesley Fofana is a long-term absentee for Chelsea while Hakim Ziyech is also not part of the match-day squad. Mason Mount has started to find some rhythm in his play after a slow start to the campaign. The creative impetus should come from him and his England team-mate Raheem Sterling. Matteo Kovacic is the one that makes the team tick with his brilliant passing range.

When is AC Milan vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Chelsea match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. AC Milan at home makes up for an excellent team and they will likely win this game against an equally talented club.

