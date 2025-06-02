VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 2: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. (BSE: 530215), India's leading sustainable aquaculture and seafood company, announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company reported strong growth across revenue and profitability, backed by strategic investments in precision aquaculture, technology, and market expansion.

Key Financial Highlights (FY 2024-25)

* Revenue rose to Rs124.63 crore, up 37.56% from Rs90.60 crore in FY 2023-24

* EBITDA increased to Rs24.35 crore, a 66.66% growth

* Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed 67.58% to Rs17.73 crore

* Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs13.15 crore, a 69.24% rise

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved to Rs5.37, up 64.22%

These results highlight Kings Infra's disciplined execution, robust market demand, and continued focus on high-value aquaculture operations.

Governance & Board Decisions

* At its meeting held on May 30, 2025, the Board of Directors approved:

* Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for FY25

* Q4 Internal Audit Report

* Appointment of VBV & Associates as Internal Auditors for FY 2025-26

* Appointment of SEP & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for FY 2025-30 (subject to shareholder approval)

* Reappointment of Ms. Jyothi Maniyamma Vazhappallil as Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term

Strategic & Operational Highlights

Farm Expansion

Kings Infra expanded shrimp farming capacity by over 50% via its lease-cum-revenue-sharing model. Its antibiotic-free, traceable production continues to strengthen global brand credibility.

AI-Driven Indoor Precision Aquaculture

A Rs6,22 crore investment was made into Kings Maritech Eco Park Ltd. (KMEPL), which is pioneering AI-powered indoor aquaculture systems. The initiative has secured in-principle sanction for a Rs100 crore term loan from a nationalised bank.

Processing & Value Addition

The company has initiated the acquisition of the Kings International Ltd. facility in Tuticorin to establish a new value-added seafood unit, aligned with its vertical integration strategy.

Export & Domestic Market Push

"We are rapidly scaling our export footprint with a strong pipeline of direct-to-market relationships across the GCC and Europe," said Mr. Sreeram Inagalla, Chief Operating Officer - International Sales.

"Our shift toward technology-led precision farming and traceable supply is unlocking new markets and brand opportunities. Simultaneously, we are deepening our domestic presence in Bangalore, Hyderabad and other metros through Kings Frigo and Bento - offering consumers quality, trusted seafood experiences."

Looking Ahead

Kings Infra is positioning itself as a BlueTech leader -- integrating advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics into its aquaculture systems while maintaining its core values of sustainability and traceability.

"FY25 marks a defining phase in our transformation journey," said Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director. "We are evolving from a traditional exporter into a future-ready aquaculture platform with global aspirations. Our commitment to sustainable practices, precision farming, and value-added exports is reshaping our growth trajectory. Our focus on Blue Tech transformation strategy ensures that every initiative is backed by sustainability, scalability and global relevance", Mr. Shaji said.

"We call upon all our stakeholders -- investors, partners, customers, and employees -- to join us in building a resilient, tech-enabled, and environmentally responsible seafood ecosystem for the future."

About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

Kings Infra is a fully integrated seafood enterprise with operations across aquaculture, seafood processing, international trade, infrastructure development, and domestic retail distribution.

