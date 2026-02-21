Baku [Azerbaijan], February 21 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Baku hosted the inaugural edition of Baku Evenings on February 20, 2026 -- a vibrant interactive gathering focused on learning and celebrating India's ancient and living languages, Sanskrit and Hindi.

The event featured Dhruv Trivedi, Lecturer of Sanskrit and Hindi at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, along with his enthusiastic students. Ambassador Abhay Kumar, an acclaimed writer, artist and language enthusiast himself, engaged directly with the young students, who shared their passion through recitations of timeless Sanskrit shlokas, lively Hindi conversations, and insightful discussions on Indian culture and literature.

Also Read | Japan's Osaka Receives Anonymous Gold Donation Worth Over INR 30 Crore to Repair Aging Water System.

Participants highlighted the profound wisdom embedded in Sanskrit texts and the expressive vibrancy of modern Hindi, underscoring the growing interest in Indian languages among Azerbaijani youth. The session fostered meaningful cultural exchange and strengthened people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan.

The session witnessed participation from members of Indian diaspora, including Indian students and a group of social media influencers from Azerbaijan. The evening concluded on a warm note with a reading from Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali and an authentic spread of Indian delicacies, allowing attendees to experience a taste of India's rich culinary heritage alongside its linguistic traditions.

Also Read | BLACKPINK Makes History: First Music Act To Hit 100M YouTube Subscribers Before 'DEADLINE' Album Release.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed delight at the event's success, stating: "Initiatives like Baku Evenings bring alive the shared values and cultural affinities between our two nations. We are inspired by the dedication of the young Azerbaijani students, and look forward to many more such enriching interactions."

This inaugural edition marks the beginning of Baku Evenings -- a new Embassy series aimed at promoting Indian culture, education, arts, and heritage through engaging community events in Azerbaijan.

Earlier on February 18, the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan announced start of the event.

https://x.com/indembassybaku/status/2024122199670694140?s=20

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Want to learn Sanskrit and Hindi in Azerbaijan? Embassy of India in Baku invites you for an interactive session with Dhruv Trivedi, who teaches Sanskrit and Hindi at the University of Languages of Azerbaijan, in its 1st edition of Baku Evenings." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)