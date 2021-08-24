Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Crime Factory film was completed in all aspects in the 1st week of March 2020 and was in the film festival circuit; both national and international, from April 2020 to April 2021, and has won seven awards, two nominations and six official selections.

The film is shot in actual locations in the slums to lend utmost authenticity to the backdrop of slums. The film's colour and tint are on the lines of various international films based on slums like The City of God, Trash, etc., which are warm and rustic. These colours provide the necessary rustic backdrop and elevate the characters' raw mood and characterizations. It also provides an international indie look to the overall feel of the film.

All the Technicians associated with the film have put in at least a decade into their respective fields, have worked in at least 10 films each, and have carved a name for themselves at regional and national levels. National Award-winning, Bahubali-2 fame Action Director King Solomon choreographed the action. Music is by Sunil Kasyap, the music director for various big-budget films in Telugu and is associated with the yet to be released Liger.

The famed Karan Arjun Singh of Just Foley created the Foley sounds, while Tarun Sharma of Audiomagick did the sound design, who has designed sound for over 300 films. The Writer-Director of the Crime Factory, KK Binojee, has been a Screenplay and Dialogue Writer in the Telugu Film Industry for over ten years, having worked with the likes of Ram Gopal Varma and Krishna Vamsi. KK Binojee has written the screenplay and dialogues for 20 feature films in Telugu and over 200 Episodes for Television. Crime Factory is his directorial debut.

The film is produced by Munaf Baluch and Sanjog Singh, who are basically into construction and civil works. It is purely out of their passion that they have ventured into filmmaking under their banner Sara Film Factory for the first time.

All the actors are from the theatre and have been performing along with the biggest names in Hindi Theatre at Prithvi Theatre Juhu and on other stages for a decade. They have also been doing various characters for Films, Television and Ad Films too. Vijay Raaz lends his voice and narrates the story from beginning to end.

