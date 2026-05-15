1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Bayern Munich have confirmed that captain Manuel Neuer has signed a contract extension, keeping the veteran goalkeeper at the Allianz Arena until June 2027. The 40-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season. Neuer, who joined from Schalke in 2011, remains a pivotal figure. Despite past injury setbacks, the German international’s consistent form has convinced the board to retain his services for another year. The renewal provides continuity as the club manages its goalkeeping succession plan.

Bayern Munich Crowned Bundesliga 2025-26 Champion

Manuel Neuer To Stay At Bayern Munich Until 2027

"Es ist auf jeden Fall die richtige Entscheidung!" 🥰 @Manuel_Neuer pic.twitter.com/iW63wVut1O — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) May 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FCBayern). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).