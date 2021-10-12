Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 12 (ANI/Mediawire): KLM Axiva Finvest, a leading NBFC, is issuing NCD for the fifth time. The target is to raise `200 crore. Investors can apply for non-convertible bonds from September 30. The issue ends on the 26th of Oct.

There are 10 investment plans. The various schemes ranging from 12 months to 80 months offer interest rates ranging from 10.00% to 11.25%. There is also a scheme where the investment amount is doubled in 80 months. The face value of the bonds is Rs.1000 and the minimum deposit is Rs.5000.

From September 30, investors will be able to apply at all branches of the company. And the entire amount raised through NCD will be used for the expansion of the Gold Loan said KLM Chairman J. Alexander (IAS Retired) and Last time, the issue was Oversubscribed by Investors.

Last year our company accelerated its growth by adding more products and services to cater to the customers' growing needs and wants. Apart from expanding our presence by setting more branches in the Southern States, our company has started its operations in Maharashtra after the inauguration of its Zonal Office in Mumbai. Also, we have launched, 'Digi Gold'- a digital online gold platform, for hassle-free documentation and loan within minutes Service. Being a dynamic organization, we are planning to expand our branch numbers to 500 by the end of this FY 2021-2022.

For More details about https://www.klmaxiva.com/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

