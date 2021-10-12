Subho Maha Ashtami 2021! The festival of Shardiya Navratri is here, which sees different forms of Maa Durga. The 7th, 8th and 9th day of Navaratri is observed as Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami. Maha Ashtami falls on October 13, Wednesday. Right from pandal hopping to Jagratas & Dandiya, Durga Puja is celebrated is different ways across the country. Kanya Bhoj takes place sometimes on Ashtami & Navami and immersion takes place on the 10th day. Maa Durga worship holds special significance during Navratri as it is considered very auspicious to get the blessings of Adi Shakti Maa Durga. Most of the people worship little girls (Kanya) on Ashtami and Navami Tithi. It includes inviting them to the house, worshipping them, feeding them food and giving gifts. The last 24 minutes after the end of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes from the beginning of Navami Tithi are called Sandhi moment. It is believed that Maa Durga killed the demons, Chand and Munda, during the Sandhi period. To celebrate the festivities on this day, you can share Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, messages, Happy Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. For you to celebrate this time with your friends and family, we have a collection of Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures.

The Mahagauri form of Maa Durga is worshiped on the day of Durga Ashtami. According to mythological beliefs, Goddess Parvati did severe penance for many years to get Lord Shiva. When Lord Shiva was pleased with his penance, he also gave her the boon of Gaur Varna. Due to this, Maa Parvati was also called Mahagauri. By observing fast on Mahashtami or Durga Ashtami and worshiping Maa Mahagauri, one attains happiness, good fortune and prosperity. As you celebrate Durga Ashtami with Kanya Pujan and Havan, we have for you Durga Ashtami Sharad Navratri 2021, Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ma Durga Is a Mother of the Universe, She Represents the Infinite Power of the Universe and Is a Symbol of Female Dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Durga Ashtami, May Maa Durga Inspire All of Us With Positivity, Strength, Wisdom and Devotion! Jai Ambe! Jai Bhavani! Jai Mata Di!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Hearty Greetings to Everyone on the Auspicious Occasion of Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga Always Guide & Bless All of Us.

Durga Puja 2021 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Shower Our Life With Peace and Prosperity. Happy Durga Puja My Love!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Durga Puja! I Hope This Durga Puja Is Full of Fun and Beautiful Moments for You. May Goddess Durga Bless You With Good Health, Prosperity, and Joy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Empower You With Her Love and Blessing. Happy Durga Puja Everyone!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of Durga Always Be With You All. Happy Durga Puja to Everyone Celebrating!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess Protect You and Your Family From Evil. Wishing You a Colourful Durga Puja.

Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers

This time there is a dilemma stands among people regarding the exact date of Mahashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, Mahashtami or Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami date of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This year Ashwin Shukla Ashtami Tithi is starting from 09:47 pm on Tuesday, October 12, till 08:07 pm on Wednesday, October 13. In such a situation, the fast of Durga Ashtami will be kept on Wednesday, 13 October.

