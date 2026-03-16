PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16: KRAFTON India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today announced an exciting collaboration between BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and the iconic IPL franchise as part of the upcoming BGMI 4.3 update, bringing the three-time champions directly into the game, going live on 25 March. The collaboration introduces exclusive Kolkata Knight Riders-themed gameplay content, collectables, and fan engagement experiences designed to bring the Knight Riders' identity into the battleground.

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What Players Get

* The update brings two exclusive Kolkata Knight Riders -branded items into the game: the Knight Dominion Set (outfit) and the Eden Charge Buggy (vehicle skin), letting players carry the spirit of the franchise into every match.

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* Photo Booth POIs in BGMI: The collaboration introduces dedicated Kolkata Knight Riders Photo Booth Points of Interest (POIs) across Erangel and Livik. At these locations, players can step into the battleground alongside Kolkata Knight Riders players and capture in-game moments, creating a fan experience that goes well beyond a standard cosmetics drop.

Commenting on the collaboration, Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India, said:" Kolkata Knight Riders brings fearless cricket. BGMI brings fearless competition. The DNA was always going to be compatible. What we've built with this collaboration goes beyond cosmetics - it puts the Knight Riders inside the battleground in a way our players can feel mid-match. That's the standard we want to set for every sports partnership we build inside BGMI."

Launching right before the 2026 IPL season, the Kolkata Knight Riders integration is designed to position BGMI as a parallel fan engagement platform for India's mobile-first generation - one where cricket fandom doesn't end at the stadium or the television screen, but continues inside the battleground itself. With cricket deeply embedded in the country's cultural fabric and gaming continuing to grow as a mainstream digital pastime, the partnership creates a new way for fans to express their team loyalty inside the BGMI battleground.

Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Knight Riders Sports, added: "Kolkata Knight Riders has always shared a strong connection with its fans, built on energy, passion, and fearless cricket. Partnering with BGMI allows us to extend that relationship into the digital gaming world, where a large part of our fanbase actively engages today. It creates a new format for fans to experience and celebrate the Knight Riders' spirit beyond the cricket field."

The collaboration also reflects BGMI's growing role as a platform where gaming culture intersects with sports fandom, creating new formats for participation and engagement for India's digital-first audiences.

About KRAFTON, Inc

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 21 creative studios that include PUBG Studios, Bluehole, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, OVERDARE, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, Neptune, JOFSoft, ADK, Eleventh Hour Games, Omnicraft Labs, Olive Tree Games, and Moonshot Games.

Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience -- including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

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