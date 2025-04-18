KRAFTON India's BGIS 2025 Sets New Standard for Indian Esports with 3.2 Crore Rupee Prize Pool and Star-Studded Final 16

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 18: KRAFTON India has officially raised the bar for Indian Esports with the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025 by announcing a record-smashing Rs. 3.2 crore prize pool, marking a 60% increase from last year.

As the tournament heads into its final leg, KRAFTON has also unveiled the Top 16 finalists, featuring the country's most electrifying teams, all set to battle it out in a high-stakes 3-day Grand Finale in Kolkata at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan from April 25-27. This bold prize pool boost cements BGIS's position as India's premier Esports tournament, pushing the boundaries of competition, recognition, and reward for mobile gaming talent. These elite teams have emerged victorious through multiple competitive rounds, showcasing the highest level of skill, strategy, and stamina in BGMI Esports.

In a move that underscores its commitment to building a sustainable Esports ecosystem, KRAFTON has allocated an additional Rs. 1.2 crore (60% increase) to be shared among the Top 32 teams, not just the final 16. This initiative ensures that emerging and mid-tier teams also benefit from the tournament, further deepening the talent pipeline and recognition across all competitive levels.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2025 Grand Finals:

1. GodLike Esports - Fan-favorite legends out to reclaim their lost crown

2. Team SouL -Bringing legacy, pressure, and unmatched fan love

3. Reckoning Esports - Ready to shake up the order

4. Orangutan - Get ready for serious beast mode

5. Cincinnati Kids - Surprise package of the season

6. 4EverxRedxRoss - Silent killers climbing the ranks with precision

7. FS Esports - Turning heads with bold strategies

8. HadesxH4K - Expect chaos, clutches, and relentless pressure

9. Genesis - Wildcards with a flair for flashy moves and big moments

10. True Rippers - Calm, clinical, and deadly

11. Medal Esports - They're not just back, they're better

12. THWxNONx - Dark horse duo bringing explosive synergy

13. SOA Esports - Steady risers with nothing to lose and everything to prove

14. Rivalry NRI - Blending sharp strategy with serious swagger

15. Team Versatile - Masters of adaptation

16. Bot Army - From underdogs to unstoppable

This significant enhancement comes from overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the gaming community for the BGIS 2025 Crate, introduced for the first time this year. The in-game crate has not only amplified fan engagement but also empowered players to directly contribute to the growth of the Esports ecosystem.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director- Esports, KRAFTON India said, "BGIS 2025 isn't just a tournament -- it's a celebration of how far Indian Esports has come. The 60% prize pool boost, including Rs. 1.2 crore allocated to the Top 32 teams, is our way of giving back to the competitive community and encouraging more players to push their limits. From record-breaking participation to incredible viewership, it's clear that India's Esports landscape is thriving, and we're excited to see the energy build as we head into the Grand Finals."

With over 200 million registered users, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) continues to lead the charge in India's mobile gaming revolution. BGIS 2025 now stands as a defining moment -- not just in competition, but in community-driven growth and industry evolution.

Stay tuned to BGMI's official channels for more updates on the Grand Finals, prize distribution, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

