Mumbai, April 18: The Bodoland Lottery (Assam State Lottery Sambad), organised under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will declare its results today, Friday, April 18, 2025, in three scheduled rounds at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Known for its wide popularity across Assam, this state-run lottery draws the attention of thousands of hopeful participants every day. People from different parts of the region purchase tickets in anticipation of striking it lucky, as the lottery promises significant cash prizes. Click here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result, including the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers from Thursday’s lucky draw.

To check if you’ve won, visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the results are published in PDF format. These PDFs contain the full list of winning ticket numbers for each draw. The website ensures easy access and accurate updates straight from the lottery department. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result for April 18, 2025, will be announced in three rounds—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—and made available exclusively on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can visit the portal to view or download the result in PDF format, which includes all winning ticket numbers for the day. Since the Bodoland Lottery is run under government oversight, the process remains fair and reliable. To stay protected from misleading or fake information, players are strongly advised to depend only on the official website for authentic results and not refer to unverified third-party sources. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Lotteries continue to enjoy immense popularity in Assam and surrounding regions, offering a sense of excitement and anticipation to thousands. However, it's essential to understand that these games are entirely luck-based, with no guarantee of winning prizes. Although gambling is prohibited in many parts of India, states like Assam allow state-regulated lotteries under specific legal frameworks. Players are advised to engage responsibly and view lotteries as entertainment rather than a means of income or financial planning.

