New Delhi [India], March 11: Krisumi Corporation, a trailblazer in luxury real estate, is proud to announce a landmark moment in its journey of delivering world-class living experiences. The company's flagship development, Waterfall Residences, has officially received its Occupancy Certificate (OC), marking a new chapter of excellence. Adding to the celebrations, the iconic 36,000 sq. ft. 'The Clubhouse' will now host globally acclaimed Japanese Chef Yoshinori Mizutani, renowned for his mastery in crafting authentic culinary experiences that transcend boundaries.

Chef Mizutani, a recipient of the prestigious "Excellent Chef de Cuisine" award from the Japanese government, brings a legacy of culinary excellence honed across luxury destinations in Beijing, Cairo, Singapore, Mauritius, Indonesia, and India. Known for his artistry and unwavering dedication to Japanese traditions, Chef Mizutani will introduce an exquisite fine-dining experience, redefining luxury lifestyle offerings at The Clubhouse, Waterfall Residences.

"This is a proud moment for Krisumi as we realize our vision of blending Japanese precision with global expertise and Indian warmth," said Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation and Krishna Group. "The OC for Waterfall Residences is a testament to our commitment to quality and timely delivery. With Chef Mizutani leading our culinary initiatives, The Clubhouse at Waterfall Residences becomes a destination for discerning individuals who seek extraordinary experiences."

Spanning an expansive 36,000 square feet, The Clubhouse at Waterfall Residences is a sanctuary of sophistication, designed to offer an unmatched lifestyle. Highlights include a Business Center, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a Mini Theater, and dedicated spaces for Yoga, Zumba, and HIIT, seamlessly blending leisure and luxury.

Akash Khurana, President & CEO, Krisumi Corporation, stated, "The Clubhouse embodies our vision of delivering experiences that are second to none. The addition of Chef Mizutani further elevates our offerings, making Krisumi City a global destination for refined living."

Waterfall Residences, the first phase of the ambitious Krisumi City, comprises 433 meticulously designed apartments that integrate Japanese aesthetics with modern functionality. With the OC in hand, residents can now experience Krisumi's unique promise of a lifestyle that combines architectural elegance with exceptional service.

Yuji Kato, Director & Co-CEO, Krisumi Corporation, added, "The OC is more than a milestone--it's a commitment fulfilled. By welcoming Chef Mizutani, we are not just building homes but creating a holistic ecosystem that reflects the Japanese ethos of quality and craftsmanship."

This announcement underscores Krisumi Corporation's unwavering dedication to setting new benchmarks in real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle. With Waterfall Residences ready for possession, the development is poised to become the crown jewel of luxury living in Gurugram.

