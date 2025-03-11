Italian Serie A leaders Inter Milan will clash with Dutch side Feyenoord at home this evening in their second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixture. The Nerazzurri won the reverse fixture 0-2 to gain the early advantage and will now look to stamp their authority at home. For Robin Van Persie and his Feyenoord team, the home tie was a learning curve, and they will now look to learn from the mistakes they committed. The club is fifth in the Eredivisie and their domestic form has been largely good in recent weeks. Inter Milan versus Feyenoord will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Play-Off Football Match at Anfield Stadium.

Yann Sommer is back fit and should replace Josep Martinez in the Inter Milan starting eleven. Carlos Agusto was on the bench in their last game and is all set to be back for this one. Matteo Darmian, Valentin Carboni, Nicola Zalewski, and Federico Dimarco are ruled out due to injuries. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will lead the attack with Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, and Piotr Zielinski in midfield. Ibrahim Osman is suspended for Feyenoord and Givairo Read is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Jakub Moder and Antoni Milambo along with Hwang In-beom should be part of the midfield three. Anis Hadj Moussa, Julian Carranza and Igor Paixao will feature in attack for the visitors.

When is Inter vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter will take on Feyenoord in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 12. The much-awaited encounter between both clubs will be hosted at the San Siro. The Bayern Munich match will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Inter vs Feyenoord live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Bayer Inter vs Feyenoord, online viewing options look below. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Inter vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSV Inter vs Feyenoord match on the JioTV app for free. Inter Milan is the stronger of the two teams here and should secure an easy win.

