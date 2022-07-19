New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Entrepreneurs all over India gear up as Kuberan's House the first and one-of-its-kind start-up show will be aired on COLORS India SD and COLORS India HD starting mid-September. This unparalleled show will showcase one of the most innovative and creative ideas from the depths of the country and leave their funding fortune to a panel of India's Biggest and iconic investors. Produced by Divyaram Talkies Pvt. Ltd. And Tiensher Entertainment with EaseMyTrip as the official Travel Partner will provide the start-ups in India with funding upto INR 10 crore to build their idea and help boost the start-up industry in India.

Kuberan's House has already received over 20k applications from all over the country. It is anticipated to be the first PAN India television show that is dedicated to the Indian start-up ecosystem. It is garnering the attention of the biggest assembly line of curated start-ups and will witness the presence of the most prominent investors in the fraternity as well. The creators of Kuberan's House believe that the platform will be a boost for Indian start-ups and is expected to be one of the grand celebrations commemorating the booming Indian start-up industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Sanjeev K Kumar, Co-Founder and Show Creative Director, Kuberan's House, said, "We are excited to have conceptualised a show that is innovative and dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem. We are grateful to Viacom 18 for their support as our show will be aired on COLORS India SD and COLORS India HD part of their flagship channel, COLORS. The channel is known for delivering diverse content including non-fiction shows that engage and intrigue audiences across demographics, making it the ideal platform to launch our show. We are sure that this show will boost the Indian start-up ecosystem and will be a game changer in the times to come for the entire industry."

Kuberan's House will provide a promising opportunity to all aspiring entrepreneurs who have an out-of-the-box idea and are seeking guidance and financial assistance to transform their ideas into a reality. The application is open to all ideators and budding entrepreneurs from all sectors and industries.

Kuberan's House is a first-of-its-kind platform that helps source as well as showcase innovative start-up ideas across India. The firm also helps entrepreneurs secure investment from the best investors and venture capitalists in the country, helping each idea convert into a successful business venture. The organisation is the epitome of the 'Make in India' campaign in the truest sense!

It's a unique initiative that creates opportunity, provides great exposure and visibility, profound mentorship, financial assistance for start-up ideators and companies, and makes their dreams into reality by encompassing the extension of the 'Make in India' vision.

For more information, please visit: www.kuberanshouse.com.

