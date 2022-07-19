Football is a sport that unites millions of people all over the world. Be it from whichever nation, it has always been one of the most popular sports all over the world. One of the football-frenzied nations, Brazil, celebrates National Football Day every year on July 19. The South American nation have been titans in the game and dominated the sport globally. A testament to their reign as one of the premier football nations across the globe is the fact that they have won five World Cup titles so far. Also, they are the only team to qualify for every edition of the World Cup that has been played so far. Most Expensive Premier League Transfers: From Darwin Nunez To Erling Haaland, Top Signings of Summer 2022 So Far.

And millions of people in the South American nation, every year celebrate July 19 as National Football Day. It is the day when they celebrate the sport of the masses. Brazil continue to produce football stars, who in turn venture out to make a name for themselves on the world stage. Pele, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Cafu, Kaka, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Neymar, the list of big football stars from Brazil is just endless.

National Football Day 2022 Date & Significance

Brazil celebrates July 19 every year as National Football Day. The day stands as a testimony to the popularity of the sport in the South American nation. Football is not just restricted to stadiums and grounds in Brazil. As a matter of fact, the sport is so very popular in the country that one can find almost every street or lane inhabited by children and young men who play the sport as a pastime. Their passion for football is second to none and it is from playing it at youth and grassroots levels that they grow their love for and talent in the game, something that earns a name for them at the national and then, international level.

History of National Football Day

One may wonder why July 19 is celebrated as the National Football Day in Brazil. Well, it all started with the foundation of Brazil's oldest football club-Sport Club Rio Grande, from Rio Grande do Sul. It is the oldest active team in Brazil, which won its first major title with the Campeonato Gaúcho title in 1936. The day is celebrated in honour of the club, which is the oldest in the country, that helped Brazilians dream of taking up the sport professionally and potentially representing the country at the national level.

National Football Day 2022 Theme

Like every year, this year too, July 19 would see celebrations all over the country with people celebrating the sport, that has made the country so very popular, giving them the opportunity to become one of the best teams in the global sport. Children would be seen playing the sport on the streets and enjoying it to their hearts' fullest.

National Football Day Every year on July 19, National Football Day recognizes the most popular sport while also serving as a reminder that the season is still in progress and that it's time to check on our fantasy teams.https://t.co/3OAlgf6WgE#mannygomez #Nationalfootballday pic.twitter.com/jw8dTPoBS3 — Manny Gomez (@MannyGo64389866) July 19, 2022

Hope Brazilians celebrate this special day in their football history with pomp and cheer. Hope they actively continue to play the sport and gift the world talented stars who can go on to etch their names in history. Happy National Football Day Brazil!

