January 21, 2026

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday said that the rollout of Starlink's satellite-based internet services in India will depend on the company's compliance with security requirements and the government's final decision on spectrum pricing and allocation.

Responding to questions by ANI on the timeline for Starlink's operations in India following his meeting with company officials last month, Scindia said the process involves two critical factors.

"One, on their compliance with regard to the security requirements that we have in place. We have given them provisional spectrum to be able to satisfy those requirements. They're currently working on that. And the second is for us to be able to provide spectrum to them. That has to be decided in terms of the policy cost, which the TRAI and DoT are working on," the minister said.

Last month, Scindia met with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, and senior company officials to discuss expanding satellite-based last-mile internet access across India.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered nation, Scindia said satellite connectivity will be crucial for bridging the digital divide in remote and rural regions and accelerating inclusive development.

In a post on social media platform X, Scindia wrote, "A pleasure to meet Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India. As we work to advance PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of a digitally empowered India, satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development."

Starlink, the satellite internet venture led by Elon Musk, is set to transform India by connecting every corner of the country through affordable, high-speed satellite internet. The global giant is making significant progress in the country, signing a key deal with Maharashtra for rural connectivity, obtaining a license, and setting up ground stations.

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink to bring satellite-based internet connectivity to remote and rural areas. The company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited during a meeting with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, in Mumbai. (ANI)

