The Malayalam film industry is set for a busy weekend as several highly anticipated projects arrive in theatres this week. Leading the lineup is Nivin Pauly’s suspense thriller Baby Girl and Arjun Ashokan’s high-energy action-comedy Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. These releases, along with the fantasy-comedy Magic Mushrooms, offer a diverse range of genres for cinema-goers, marking a significant week for Mollywood in early 2026. ‘Baby Girl’ Release Date: Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam Thriller To Hit Theatres on January 23, To Clash With Arjun Ashokan’s ‘Chatha Pacha’.

Mollywood Movies Releasing This Weekend

'Baby Girl'

Nivin Pauly, fresh off the commercial success of Sarvam Maya, stars in Baby Girl, which is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, January 23. Directed by Arun Varma and written by the acclaimed duo Bobby-Sanjay, the film features Nivin in the role of Sanal Mathew, a hospital attendant.

The plot reportedly centres on a high-stakes crisis involving a newborn baby within a hospital setting. The film’s posters, which depict a grim-faced Nivin cradling an infant, have already sparked significant curiosity. The ensemble cast includes Lijomol Jose, Jaffer Idukki, and Sangeeth Prathap.

'Chatha Pacha'

Releasing a day earlier on Thursday, January 22, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies introduces a unique concept to Malayalam cinema: WWE-inspired wrestling. Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew as leaders of a wrestling club in Fort Kochi.

The story follows a group of rowdy youths who channel their energy into flamboyant, costumed wrestling matches. Beyond the ring, the narrative explores themes of loyalty and redemption as real-world conflicts test the crew’s brotherhood. Notably, the film features a soundtrack by the legendary Bollywood trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and has generated social media buzz regarding a potential mystery cameo by a major superstar.

'Magic Mushrooms'

Adding to the weekend’s variety is Magic Mushrooms, a fantasy-comedy also slated for a January 23 release. Starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Akshaya Udhayakumar, the film is set in the quiet village of Kanjikkuzhi, where the sudden appearance of mysterious mushrooms triggers bizarre visions among the residents.

The supporting cast includes veteran actors Harisree Ashokan and Jaffer Idukki, promising a blend of lighthearted entertainment and intrigue. ‘Drishyam 3’: Mohanlal Set for Worldwide Release on This Date, Jeethu Joseph Reveals Next Chapter of Georgekutty’s Story (View Post).

A Competitive Start to 2026 for Mollywood

This week’s theatrical slate reflects a robust start for the Malayalam film industry in 2026. While Nivin Pauly aims to maintain his momentum as a bankable lead, younger stars like Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew are pushing boundaries with experimental themes. With multiple genres competing for audience attention, the box office performance of these titles will be closely watched by industry analysts over the coming days.

