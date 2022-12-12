Singapore, December 12 (ANI/PNN): Blockchain based climate tech startup - YES WORLD, reaches an important milestone of 1.5 million transactions for its native crypto token - YES WORLD Token (Symbol: $YES).

YES is a leading utility token with token usability available across several several verticals - Gaming, Travel, NFT Marketplace, Health & Fitness, Financial services as well as wide acceptance among e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. YES WORLD has launched a global utility services portal last week, post which number of transactions for utility token hit new milestone of 1.5 million.

YES WORLD Token offers several utility services to investors and enables them to not just hold to token for price appreciation, but also to use it for various usability and utility services available in their countries. Users can make the payment by scanning the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal using the token. As per the information, the integration work is underway to onboard leading e-commerce players where the users will soon be able to make purchases online using $YES as payment mode.

Launched in April 2022, YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from global crypto audience and buying interest seen across all exchanges. Based on CoinMarketCap data, it has already generated three digit returns for early adopters. YES WORLD announced launch of global utilities portal which is available in 80 countries worldwide and this price hike shows the cheer among its investors and followers.

YES WORLD Token is trading on several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap. YES WORLD plans to be listed on over 50 leading crypto exchanges before it's global launch. Also as leading utility token, YES WORLD plans to onboard 10 million merchants worldwide by the global launch event scheduled in April 2024.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES is the native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generating awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/yesworld24

CMC - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token/

Website - www.yesworld.io

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)