Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On April 22, Levi's® has launched a new spring campaign -- "Buy Better, Wear Longer" -- that raises awareness and speaks to our shared responsibility on the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption.

Featuring an inspiring group of changemakers -- Jaden Smith, Xiye Bastida, Melati Wijsen, Xiuhtezcatl, Emma Chamberlain and Marcus Rashford MBE -- this multi-platform global ad campaign fuses Levi's® longstanding commitment to making quality clothing that can last for generations with the passion of six icons and activists working on issues critical to the future of our planet.

"Ultimately, Levi's® denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons. So we are also using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices: to wear each item longer, for example, to buy SecondHand, or to use our in-store Tailor Shops to extend the life of their garments," says Jennifer Sey, Brand President. "As a company that has celebrated pioneers and aspired to bring inventive environmental solutions to the market, we saw our voice in these young leaders. Change will come if we all work together and we're humbled to partner with them in reducing our collective impact on the planet."

Buy Better, Wear Longer also encapsulates Levi's® ongoing efforts to drive more sustainable production practices: by driving ambitious climate and water action and by investing in materials and technologies such as Cottonized Hemp and Organic Cotton, and scaling Water

