Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 11: LG Electronics India, in collaboration with Saksham Bharti Foundation, successfully organized a four-day blood donation camp from March 7th to March 10th in Gurugram. This impactful initiative witnessed overwhelming participation, with nearly 2,000 donors stepping forward to contribute to the cause. The collected blood will be used to support cancer patients and children suffering from thalassemia, who require regular transfusions for survival.

A spokesperson from Saksham Bharti Foundation expressed gratitude, stating, "Every drop counts, and together, we can save lives. This blood donation drive is a testament to the power of collective goodwill and social responsibility. The generous contributions from donors will bring hope to cancer patients and children battling thalassemia."

This initiative aligns with LG Electronics India's commitment to social welfare and healthcare support. Through this effort, the company aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. #ShareForGood

