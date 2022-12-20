Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): LifeSigns, a health tech company was bestowed by the Economic Times Award for the best health technology 'Start-up of the Year 2022-23'. LifeSigns is a start-up that has made it its mission to move the healthcare system in this nation one step closer to being on par with the medical practices of the future. It is committed to assisting doctors and nursing professionals in obtaining improved clinical outcomes and automating and streamlining patient monitoring regardless of the location of the patients or clinical caregivers.

LifeSigns is the first to bring this solution to India, through partnership with LifeSignals, a US-based medical device company that has spent more than a decade developing world class biosensors, and a comprehensive active patient monitoring software platform that have been cleared by the FDA, CE, HSA and other regulatory bodies globally.

LifeSigns has integrated into India's premier hospital systems, including the Apollo hospital group and Kauvery hospital chain. In fact, since LifeSigns started their journey, they have formed collaborations with over 50 hospitals in Pan India.

Shouri Akkineni, Co-founder & Director, LifeSigns, said, "The AI & Internet of Things (IoT) have become widespread forces in business because they provide additional ways to connect and share data, as well as the operational benefits that accompany them. It's a great idea for medicine, where the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) are coming together to change the basic idea of care. Biosensor technology can transform healthcare and people's daily lives."

Hari Subramaniam, Founder & Director, LifeSigns, said, "It is a tremendous pleasure for us to get the award for the best healthtech startup of the year. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a system that allows any and all information to be connected together in a way that facilitates easy access for medical professionals. If all of the data were brought together in one place, accurate predictions and projections could be generated in a timely way, which would make it possible to save more lives."

The installation of connected data systems in hospitals and other medical facilities is the company's primary focus and top priority at this time. LifeSigns deploys a dashboard application to clinicians that is adaptable to a variety of settings, such as primary health care institutions or hospital facilities. The software will have the capacity to monitor vital signs and other information pertaining to patients. LifeSigns' deployed system will merge data from a wide variety of medical devices into a centralised location that can be accessed in a straightforward way.

LifeSigns iMS is an intelligent monitoring system that is designed to compile and report real-time patient vitals, in both community and clinical settings, to healthcare practitioners to facilitate informed next-step decisions. Feedback from clinicians using LifeSigns intelligent monitoring system indicates more efficient use of personnel and lower overall operating expenses. The implementation of the iMS system may reduce the likelihood of patient anxiety and deterioration, as well as the amount of stress experienced by nurses; as a result, the whole healthcare delivery system is improved, benefiting both patients and nurses. The fact that clinicians will have easier access to genuine data may also result in choices being made more quickly and with more awareness, demonstrating that the iMS Dashboard is beneficial for society as a whole.

