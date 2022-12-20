Jack Ryan Season 3 Review: John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan had a surprisingly fun debut with its season one that brought some seriousness to this iconic character. Tom Clancy has always been a mainstay of the spy genre, and Krasinski’s run on the character has certainly been interesting to say the least, even if season two went awry with its execution. Season three does try to make a few amends with its plot, and Krasinski is even better here, however, there is nothing new to offer and the eight episodes just become very predictable. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jack Ryan Season Three sees our titular character in Rome as he investigating the Sokol project – a secret plan that aims to resurrect the Soviet Empire. After a mission goes wrong, Ryan must go rogue as he is branded for treason and tries to stop this threat that poses a global problem. What we have on our hands is a classic America vs Russia story, and adhering to the cliches of the spy-espionage genre, the plot does move itself into a lot of tropes that we have already seen.

Watch the Trailer:

This season in particular packs in the most action the series has ever had, and lot of the combat scenes are really fun, however, you do get the feeling that some of it is just there to mask in the inconsistent writing of the plot. Jack Ryan Season Three takes cues from a few of the heavy hitters of the espionage genre. The story of a spy gone rogue has been seen and done a million times now with the 007 franchise incorporating it every now and then, and it practically being Mission: Impossible’s bread and butter. Jack Ryan tries to do something fun here, it ultimately ends up lacking a certain unique charm of its own.

Much of Jack Ryan is political drama with bursts of action splintered throughout, and it does lose some of its nuance this season with a tone that can’t live up to the excitement of its plot.As for the action, thankfully season three does pack in a bit of it, yet it never reaches the full potential that Jack Ryan is capable of. Going a bit more comical in nature with its portrayal of the Soviet villains, it always goes back to those mundane political meetings that just bring the season down.

A Still From Jack Ryan Season Three (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

Thankfully, John Krasinski showcases a good progression of his character. Jack’s story personally feels the strongest over here with just how much seasoned he has become over time. Cracking the occasional quips while still being ready for action at any time, he feels the most consistent over here. The supporting cast too does a great job with Michael Kelly reprising his role as Mike November and Wendell Pierce always being fun as James Greer, and having a great chemistry with Krasinski. Pinocchio Movie Review: Guillermo del Toro Is at the Top of His Game in This Beautifully Dark Stop-Motion Animated Adventure! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Newcomer to the series, Nina Hoss too makes waves in her role of the Czech President Alena Kovac, and provides a good take that never really gets boring, and that’s perhaps the biggest compliment you can give Jack Ryan Season Three, is that it never gets boring. While the story does feel stretched out with its eight-episode run, there are enough sequences packed in here that it was able to maintain my attention at most times.

Final Thoughts

Jack Ryan Season Three is a mismatch of a lot of stuff. Trying to go a bit more comical with its spy-espionage roots while still being grounded in some seriousness, it can’t balance those two tones well. While there is some fun to be had with Krasinski’s performance and the action set pieces here, the penultimate season of Jack Ryan Season Three turns out to be a bit of a disappointment. All the episodes will be available to stream on December 21, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 2.5

