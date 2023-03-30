Lifespan Pvt Ltd congratulated their brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen on her spl win in WWBC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Lifespan private Ltd is proud to congratulate their brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen, Indian boxer, on her recent win in Women's world boxing championship.

Zareen is the brand ambassador for Lifespan private limited, one of the India's largest manufacturer of Nutraceutical, Herbal and Ayurvedic products from the year 2022.

Nikhat Zareen won gold medal at 2011 AIBA women's youth & junior world boxing championship held in Antalya. She also won gold medals at the 2022 Istanbul and 2023 New Delhi IBA women's world boxing championships. She also won gold medal at the Brimingham 2022 commonwealth games.

She claimed her second World Boxing Championship gold with 5-0 victory against Vietnam's Nguyen Rho Tam and retained the title on Sunday in Delhi, becoming only the second Indian female to achieve this feat.

Zareen thereby created history to become first Indian boxer after Mary Kom to win 2 golds at world championships.

CMD of lifespan pvt Ltd, Narendra Ram extended his warmest congratulations on her recent victory in the Women's World Boxing Championship.

He said, Zareen's hard work, determination, perseverance and dedication and commitment to excellence have paid off, and the country feels proud of her outstanding achievement.

In his message on this special occasion, Narendra Ram mentioned that Lifespan products will help with those individuals who dream of leading a healthy and fit lifestyle like Nikhat Zareen.

With the increasing focus in the Indian population about fitness and healthy living, it is pertinent for a brand like Lifespan Private Limited to come in the forefront to provide customers with options to get fit the right way.

While the key element is to eat right and exercise regularly, a sudden increase in these activities might drain the body of essential nutrients and proteins that it was getting easily earlier.

With product portfolio of Lifespan which has Protein Diskettes, Kids Diskettes, Protein Supplement Powders, 100% Whey Proteins, it helps provide with a bouquet of options for all demographics in the society to reach their respective fitness levels they wish to target.

