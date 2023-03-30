Park Bo Gum fans are really something. Last month, they figured out that the Korean actor has an Instagram account but it was private. Perhaps the fact that his fans have figured out his account already, Bo Gum finally made it live today. The might of this actor can be gauged by the way his followers count is consistently rising since it went public. Such is the rage for this charmingly handsome Korean actor, even when he hasn't posted a single photo. BTS' Kim Taehyung and Actor Park Bo Gum Show Off Their Sweet Friendship at the Airport (View Pics).

But now that Park Bo Gum has made his account public, we have a wishlist for his posts. Here're five posts we would love to see him share on the social media site.

A Selfie

Clicking selfies make for great posts for actors and many Kdrama folks indulge in it gladly. We can totally see Bo Gum acing his selfie game.

One with the friends

Park Bo Gum can share a few pics with his friends for us to go all aww, ooh, BFF goals. Such posts have become so rare these days. His pictures with BTS' Kim Taehyung went viral a few days back. Imagine one from his perspective!

Scenic one

Many kdrama actors often post great landscape pictures. That says a lot about the person. We could probably understand what runs in the beautiful mind of Bo Gum.

Drama updates

Park Bo Gum can keep his fans updated on all his latest shows and movies. What a credible and instant way of connecting with his fans. Choi Woo-shik, EXO’s DO, Park Bo-gum - 7 K-drama Romantic Heroes Who Turned Deliciously DARK!.

Say something we don't know

Bo Gum could share something about himself that fans don't know about him. Won't that be really amazing?

