BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 17: Lizol, India's leading surface cleaning brand, has expanded its hygiene portfolio by entering India's fast-growing bathroom cleaning category. With the launch of Lizol Fresh & Clean Bathroom Cleaner, Lizol extends its expertise in superior cleaning and long-lasting fragrance beyond floors and surfaces, strengthening Reckitt's presence in the home hygiene segment.

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Homes of aspirational Indians have become more modern and aesthetic, bathrooms have also evolved from purely functional spaces into a freshness zone. With heightened hygiene awareness post-pandemic, consumers today expect bathrooms to look and feel clean. Traditionally, many households relied on detergents and phenyls, solutions that fell short on cleaning as well as lasting freshness. The hygiene gap created by such unspecialized products is driving a move towards branded, purpose-built solutions that better align with modern lifestyles, where cleanliness and freshness influence mood, confidence, and everyday living.

The launch comes at a time when the Indian household cleaning products market is seeing growth, driven by rising urbanization, premiumization, and a stronger focus on hygiene. According to industry estimates~, valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2033.

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Designed to Address Modern Consumer Needs

Riding on the back of Reckitt DNA of deep innovation and effective formulation, Lizol Fresh & Clean Bathroom Cleaner has been developed to bring together effective cleaning and long-lasting freshness in the bathroom cleaning category. It delivers 10X better cleaning# compared to detergents and phenyls, removes 99.9% bacteria**, and is powered by a pleasant fragrance that lasts up to 12 hours^, ensuring bathrooms stay clean and fresh throughout the day. Its thick formulation clings better to surfaces, offering superior coverage and enabling more effective cleaning with long-lasting results. By combining superior cleaning, protection, and enduring fragrance, Lizol Fresh & Clean Bathroom Cleaner offers a purpose-built solution for modern bathrooms.

Speaking on the launch, Gautam Rishi, Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "Bathrooms are no longer just functional spaces--they influence how clean and fresh a home feel. Backed by Reckitt's culture of continuous innovation and science-led formulation, with Lizol Fresh & Clean Bathroom Cleaner, we are raising expectations from the category by combining effective cleaning, trusted germ protection**, and a freshness that lasts up to 12 hours. It is designed for today's fast-paced lifestyles where consumers want solutions that work well and make everyday cleaning effortless."

The launch of Lizol Fresh & Clean Bathroom Cleaner reinforces Lizol's commitment to providing clean and fragrant homes, encouraging consumers to move beyond traditional detergents and phenyls towards more effective, purpose-built cleaning solutions. For Lizol, the entry marks a strategic entry into bathroom category. This portfolio expansion is aligned with growth opportunities in the household hygiene space.

Product Availability

Lizol Fresh & Clean Bathroom Cleaner is now available pan-India across leading general trade and modern retail outlets, as well as e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, ensuring easy access for consumers across markets.

Link to TVC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkmGcWUpOrQ

#vs ordinary phenyls & detergents when tested under lab condition on selected stain and surface**As per invitro testing, as tested against indicator bacteria on neat^as per lab testing data on neat

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