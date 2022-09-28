New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV): With over 597+ booked projects since the brand inception in 2018, London Kids India Preschool Franchise has witnessed a YoY growth of 70% in its first 4 years.

Founded in 2018, London Kids India is a venture of The Ashoka Group with over 597+ franchises booked in the last four years. With a mission to provide International Education at affordable cost across urban and remote Indian locations, London Kids is rapidly expanding as an early childhood development company. The brand also takes pride in empowering the rural Indian population with self-employment opportunities in a rapidly evolving Early Education Indian market.

Sharing the company's vision and its journey so far, Vikas Singh (Co-Founder) commented, "We (London Kids India) are working towards establishing an international pre-school chain that focuses on offering a value-added learning platform to the children. With the right guidance, these children can begin their journey to explore the world of learning with great optimism (happy thinking) even in the most remote places of our country."

Jai Prakash, Co-Founder & Managing Director, further added, "Before its inception in 2018, Ashoka Group recognized the existing infrastructure gaps in the Rural Early Childhood Education services, making necessary schooling extremely unapproachable for the parents. Today, LKP provides UK Concept EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage) International Curriculum with digital teaching technology resources and professional expertise to increase efficiency among rural educators. We are making our ecosystem as affordable as ever before! As we achieve the milestone of these 4 glorious years, we have been able to expand and strengthen our presence in 24 States as of September 2022 despite the tough challenges faced due to Covid."

London Kids India is currently headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana. The brand has championed a growing trust among its partners through its execution ability, affordable education model, and customer satisfaction. With its domain expertise and dedicated resources, London Kids Preschool helps its Franchisees take advantage of the School Management ERP toolkit geared towards increasing efficiency in managing a Play School. LKP provides its Franchisees the ability to capitalize on the value chain by leveraging its Day- to-Day Planned Curriculum Structure and industry expertise. The LKP team also has collaborated with International Early Educator Tech partners to provide a complete digital experience through products such as Speaking Books, Android/IOS Educational Content Apps, etc. The company provides complete Preschool Solutions for its partners, making doing business easy and profitable.

The Company has also introduced it's Pro and Premium Plans to expand its operations in Tier 1 and Tier 2 Cities. The Expansion Plan of London Kids is to be operational in 1000 Locations in India by 2025 and expand to international locations like UAE, South Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

London Kids India has been titled "India's Most Popular Preschool Chain" in 2019 at International Achievement Awards 2019 and the "Most Structured Preschool Curriculum in India" in 2020 by Merit Market Research at India's Most Prominent Education Awards 2019-20

