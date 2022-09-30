Looking to earn more from crypto? Three Tokens are penetrating the cryptocurrency markets

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): If you've been wondering how to get out of the crypto collapse and earn higher returns from your crypto activities, Aave (AAVE), The Graph (GRT), and Dogeliens (DOGET) can offer you these benefits and more.

Their real-life uses and diverse applications penetrate the crypto market and have helped sustain their profitability.

Let's take a look at these coins!

Aave (AAVE) The DeFi Platform

Aave (AAVE) is the native cryptocurrency of the Aave network, a DeFi platform for borrowing and lending cryptocurrencies in exchange for interest payments, without the need for third parties or an intermediary.

When the project launched in 2017, 77 per cent of the total Aave project tokens went to the investors, while 23 per cent went to the project and its founders. However, in 2020, Aave embarked on a token swap for users to swap the outdated LEND coin for the new AAVE coin at a ratio of 1:100.

The new AAVE token features improved functions to offer more control over the protocol. Users get to enjoy certain perks on the AAVE platform, namely lower fees on the platform and a chance to vote on decisions that will affect the platform's future, especially since AAVE is also a governance token.

On Aave, there are more than 30 cryptocurrencies that users can borrow and lend. As of the time of writing, the live Aave price today is USD 58.65 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 148,338,522, up by 1.12 per cent.

The Graph (GRT) The Open Sourced Software

The Graph (GRT) is an open-sourced software used to collect, process, and store data from various blockchain platforms for the smooth retrieval of information. Founded in 2018 by Yaniv Tal, Brandon Ramirez, and Jannis Pohlmann, this platform was initially launched on the Ethereum (ETH) protocol to help developers use relevant data to increase the efficiency of their Dapps and marketplaces.

The Graph analyzes and gathers blockchain data and stores it into various indices, called Subgraphs, enabling such applications to send a query to its protocol and receive an immediate response. GRT, The Graph's native cryptocurrency, helps to ensure the integrity of the data secured within its network. Whether delegators, indexers, or curators, users must stake GRT to perform their roles. In return, they earn fees from the network. Today, popular Ethereum DApps like Aave, Curve, and Uniswap use The Graph.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, The Graph price today is USD 0.095095988772 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 46,420,899, up by 0.6 per cent in the last 24 hours. It has maintained a significant degree of stability despite the crypto collapse.

Dogeliens (DOGET) The Peer to Peer Crypto

Dogeliens (DOGET) is an open-source peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency that powers interaction between buyers and sellers for crypto exchange at low cost and without third parties or intermediaries. DOGET has an abundant supply and offers transactions at a low cost, making it a viable investment for you.

DOGET offers a number of use cases from stimulating crypto education, p2E, and metaverse use. Through the University of Barkington and Dogeliens Academy, Dogeliens enables users to enroll in the platform's virtual blockchain educational centre and enjoy a diverse program of fun-study, learning everything from the blockchain world, NFTs, and even DeFi. The goal is to help crypto enthusiasts understand and appreciate the world of cryptocurrency.

Through the Dogeliens Academy, the platform will offer a carefully structured virtual classroom that will transfer a crypto novice to a connoisseur of the cryptoverse. Users will have access to the thousands of hours of video content and articles in our archive.

The Academy's fully-fledged online educational portal will also be totally free for anyone who wishes to learn basic skills such as reading, writing, mathematics, and geography. However, some sections of the Dogeliens academy will only be accessible through a fee or membership, which can be purchased with DOGET tokens.

In terms of its NFT and p2E use cases, every holder of Dogeliens gets to mint their own Dogeliens NFT and then use it on the platform's P2E game.

Dogeliens use cases suggest an upward price movement for its token, so you'd be making a life-changing decision that will make you richer than you'd expect in a crypto collapse.

