New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lovely Professional University (LPU) becomes the only University in India to have Jio True 5G services on its campus. To announce this news to the students, the top leadership team of Jio visited the campus in a glittering ceremony organised at Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium of the university.

Announcing the information to all the Sr. Vice President of Jio, TPS Walia mentioned that LPU and Jio have a long association: "India's first 4G enabled university was LPU and I am happy that the revolutionary 5G technology is also being first rolled out from LPU. Across India, it is IIT Mumbai and LPU as the only university campuses that have 5G facilities. However, in terms of complete coverage, it is only the LPU campus which has that wide coverage. Walia also announced that all the users at LPU Campus will get free unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps speeds."

Jio has covered every corner of the LPU campus including all its blocks, departments, halls, hostels, eating joints, classrooms, fun zones, sports facilities, training centres, R&D centres, medical setups, and markets.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal shares, "With the launch of this 5G service in LPU campus, thousands of aspiring students, who study here from across all Indian states and 50+ countries, will be benefitted. Dr Mittal added that LPU students will now be equipped with infinite growth opportunities in various fields like advanced studies, artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, virtual reality, automation, e-governance, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, IT and ITeS, and many other research works."

Illustrative, Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India. It is a stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependencies on 4G networks. It is the largest and the best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

