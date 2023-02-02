Lionel Messi completed football after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 with his national team Argentina in Qatar. Messi, who has been often termed the greatest player of all time, delivered a performance for the ages to achieve his dream. After a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia in the opening stage, Messi showed up against Mexico when Argentina was in a crunch position and scored a stellar goal to revive their campaign. This was followed by another good performance against Poland which helped La Albiceleste to finish at the top of their group. Argentina faced Australia in the round of 16 and out of now where the left-footed magician found the back of the net to help his team reach the quarterfinal. Montpellier 1–3 PSG, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi on Scoresheet As Paris Saint-Germain Return Back to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

In the last eight, Messi faced the Netherlands. This time he showed his creative side of the game and threaded an almost impossible pass to Nahuel Molina for the opening goal of the match. Messi then converted a penalty to give Argentina a two-goal lead. Although Netherlands managed to equalise, Argentina progressed to the semi-final with a victory in the penalty shoot-out. In the semifinal, Lionel Messi led Argentina demolished a strong Croatian team. Messi scored a goal and provided another brilliant assist. Then, in the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against France, Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot and was involved in a fantastic counter-attack which led to the second goal. Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the final minutes to force extra time. The Argentine magician scored in the clutch to put Argentina ahead. Mbappe however found another equaliser as the match went into the penalty shoot-out. In the shoot-out, Messi held his calm and converted the first penalty. After that, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's brilliance helped Argentina to get over the victory line.

Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 with utter happiness and also the Golden ball award for being the best player of the tournament. Following this, Messi returned to his club Paris Saint-Germain and now for the first time since the World Cup triumph, he has given an interview. Interestingly, the Argentine superstar made a huge remark which has once again started rumours regarding his retirement. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

In an interview with UrbanaPlay of Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi claimed, "It has finally come at the end of my career. A closing cycle to be honest. Finally, I have achieved everything with the national team. The World Cup was something I always dreamt of. I have achieved everything in my career now. It was about uniquely closing my career. I had never imagined that this will happen to me."

"I have no complaints and I can't ask for anything more. We won Copa America in 2021 and now the World Cup, for me there's nothing left", added the world champion.

Overall as the Argentine magician himself has spoken, he has achieved everything that he dreamt of. Messi's contract with the French club PSG will expire at the end of this season. According to multiple reports, PSG are trying their best to extend the Argentine forward's contract. However, now with his new statements, it will not be a shock if he actually decides to hang his boots after the end of his PSG contract.

